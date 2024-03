Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 03: Gardner Minshew #10 of the Indianapolis Colts walks off the field after defeating the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew has agreed to join the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.

The deal is for two years and $25 million with $15 million guaranteed, per the report. Minshew's expected to compete with Aidan O'Connell for the starting job next season.