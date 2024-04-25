Report: Eagles, AJ Brown agree to 3-year, $96 million contract extension

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 07: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles lines up during an NFL football game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on January 7, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t letting A.J. Brown go.

The Eagles struck a three-year, $96 million contract extension on Thursday afternoon, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The deal, which includes $84 million guaranteed, is set to pay Brown $32 million per season — which is the highest in league history.

Sources: The #Eagles and star WR AJ Brown agreed to terms on a new 3-year extension for $96M, the highest for any WR in NFL history. He’s now under contract thru 2029 & his total guarantee of $84M is also the highest.



The deal, his third at 27, was done by Tory Dandy of CAA. pic.twitter.com/F7BCT7EqTI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2024

Brown’s new deal suprasses both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyreek Hill, who earn about $30 million per season each.

Brown racked up 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns on a career-high 106 receptions last season, his second with the Eagles. The 26-year-old, who got his start with the Tennessee Titans, has had at least 1,450 receiving yards in each of his seasons in Philadelphia and has undoubtedly been one of the top receivers in the league.

Brown, along with quarterback Jalen Hurts, led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in 2023. They went 11-6 last season, however, and fell in the wild-card round.

