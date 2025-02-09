Report: 49ers give Deebo Samuel permission to seek trade

The San Francisco 49ers have granted Deebo Samuel permission to seek a trade, the wide receiver told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Samuel had previously asked 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan for a trade during the team's exit meetings following the season, Schefter reported.
“It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle [Shanahan] because of the relationship that we have,” Samuel told ESPN. “But I have to do what’s best. I’m more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it’s best that we find another team.”
