Report: 49ers give Deebo Samuel permission to seek trade

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) prepares to run onto the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The San Francisco 49ers have granted Deebo Samuel permission to seek a trade, the wide receiver told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Samuel had previously asked 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan for a trade during the team's exit meetings following the season, Schefter reported.

“It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle [Shanahan] because of the relationship that we have,” Samuel told ESPN. “But I have to do what’s best. I’m more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it’s best that we find another team.”

