Remembering baseball legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On Tuesday night, the sports world learned of the passing of Hall of Famer and baseball legend Willie Mays at the age of 93 years old. Often referred to as one of the greatest baseball players of all time, the “Say Hey Kid” was a truly one-of-a-kind personality and talent in the game of baseball, on and off the field.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman share their thoughts on the passing of Mays and talk about the lasting impact he has on the countless number of baseball fans who got to watch him play and his contributions to the game in his post-playing days. They also discuss the incredible stats that Willie put up throughout his career and how the Rickwood Field game between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday will be a special night honoring number 24.

(0:29) - Thoughts on the passing of Willie Mays

(2:14) - Willie’s lasting impact

(6:39) - The incredible stats

(9:49) - Timing of the Rickwood Field game

(15:11) - Memories in New York City

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

🖥️ Watch full episodes on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts