Reigning MVP Joel Embiid diagnosed with meniscus injury in left knee, timetable unclear

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid could be out for a lot longer than just this weekend.

The reigning MVP has been diagnosed with a meniscus injury in his left knee and will be out through at least the weekend while the Sixers figure out a treatment plan, the team announced Thursday.

The Sixers' full statement, via Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer:

An MRI following Wednesday's game and further evaluation over the last 24 hours revealed an injury to the lateral meniscus in Embiid's left knee. Embiid, in consultation with the 76ers medical staff and several leading specialists, will be OUT through the weekend while a treatment plan is finalized. Updates will be provided as appropriate

