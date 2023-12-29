Red Sox reportedly land RHP Lucas Giolito on 2-year, $38.5 million deal

The Boston Red Sox have a new starting pitcher.
The team agreed to a deal with free agent Lucas Gioilito on a two-year, $38.5 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal reportedly includes an opt-out after the first season, effectively making it a one-year deal with a player option.
BREAKING: Right-hander Lucas Giolito and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $38.5 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season, sources tell ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 29, 2023
Boston lands its first big signing of the winter. The question now is: Will there be more?
This article will be updated with more information.