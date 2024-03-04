Read the Supreme Court ruling that says Trump cannot be kicked off Colorado primary ballot

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Colorado's attempt to keep former President Donald Trump off the 2024 ballot over his conduct related to Jan. 6.

In a unanimous decision, the nine justices on the nation’s highest court said it should be up to Congress, not individual states, to enforce Section 3 of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which bars those who engage in an insurrection from holding office.

The ruling effectively ends efforts in Colorado, Maine and Illinois to prevent Trump from appearing on the ballot because of his efforts to undo his loss in the 2020 election, which culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Colorado and Maine are among more than a dozen states holding primaries or caucuses on Super Tuesday.

Read the full, 20-page ruling below.