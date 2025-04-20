RBC Heritage purse, payouts: How much did Justin Thomas earn for his win at Harbour Town?

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 20: Justin Thomas of the United States reacts on the 18th green during the final round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 20, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

He went more than 1,000 days between wins, but Justin Thomas is finally back on top.

Thomas sank a deep birdie putt on the first playoff hole to beat Andrew Novak and win the RBC Heritage on Sunday afternoon. He fired a bogey-free 68, and then erupted into a massive celebration on the green after what was his first win since the 2022 PGA Championship.

WHAT A WAY TO WIN IT! 🤯



Justin Thomas with the putt to claim victory at the @RBC_Heritage 🔥🏆 pic.twitter.com/JSaofLwsur — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) April 20, 2025

With that win came a $3.6 million check, too.

As the RBC Heritage is a Signature Event on the PGA Tour, it offered a $20 million purse. That’s just shy of what The Masters offered last week, and on par with some of the biggest prizes on Tour this season.

Thomas has come painfully close to winning in recent years. He had six top-10 finishes on Tour last season, including a runner-up finish at the Zozo Championship, and he entered this week with a pair of runner-up finishes this season, too. Thomas finished in second at The American Express in January and then again at the Valspar Championship in March. He’s not missed a single cut in 10 starts this season, and he’s coming off a T36 finish at Augusta National last week.

But Thomas was great this week from the jump. He matched the course record on Thursday with a 61, and held his first 36-hole lead in nearly four years after Friday's round. He then held on late and, after Novak missed an 8-footer for the win in regulation, handled the playoff perfectly to finally grab his win.

Here’s a look at how much Thomas and the rest of the field earned this week in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

RBC Heritage payouts

1. Justin Thomas — $3.6 million2. Andrew Novak — $2.16 millionT3. Daniel Berger, Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy — $960,0007. Tommy Fleetwood — $670,000T8. Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, Si Woo Kim — $580,000T11. J.T. Poston, Sungjae Im — $480,000T13. Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay — $260,000T18. Xander Schauffele, Sami Valimaki, Chris Kirk, Eric Cole, Jordan Spieth, Ryo Hisatsune, Tom Hoge, Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley — $223,00026. $159,000T27. Davis Thompson, Ryan Gerard, Billy Horschel, Max Greyserman, Wyndham Clark, — $140,000T32. Bud Cauley, Austin Eckroat, Matt Kuchar, Thoams Detry, Stephan Jaeger, Brian Campbell — $109,084T38. Tony Finau, Aaron Rai, Ben An, Matt Fizpatrick — $86,250T42. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Patrick Rodgers, Matthieu Pavon, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Pendrith, Akshay Bhatia, Justin Rose — $64,000T49. Corey Conners, Denny McCarthy, Nick Taylor, Jason Day, Adam Scott $48,000T54. Collin Morikawa, Michael Kim, Ludvig Åberg, Sam Stevens, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young, Karl Vilips — $44,500T61. Min Woo Lee, Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland, Lucas Glover, Jacob Bridgeman — $41,500T66. Robert MacIntyre, Harris English — $39,75068. Rickie Fowler — $39,00069. Sahith Theegala — $38,00070. Max Homa — $37,50071. Nick Dunlap — $37,00072. Joe Highsmith — $36,500