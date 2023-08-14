Rays say MLB looking into social media posts involving Wander Franco

Wander Franco American League's Wander Franco, of the Tampa Bay Rays, listens to a question during All-Star Game player availability, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Seattle. The All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

The Tampa Bay Rays said Major League Baseball is looking into social media posts involving star shortstop Wander Franco.

"During today's game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco," the Rays said in a statement Sunday. "We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence."

The Rays didn't go into specifics about the social media posts. Rays manager Kevin Cash declined to comment further after Tampa's 9-2 loss to Cleveland on Sunday, too, other than saying he was "aware" of the posts.

"I'm aware of the speculation," Cash said, via ABC's Kyle Burger. "I'm not going to comment any further on that. The day off was because of a [scheduled] day off."

Franco did not travel with the Rays to San Francisco ahead of their series with the Giants, which starts on Monday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Franco is in his third season with the Rays. He earned his first All-Star nod this season, and is averaging .281 at the plate with 17 home runs and 58 RBI. He hit his first career walk-off to lift the Rays past the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night. The 22-year-old was not in the Rays’ lineup Sunday for their loss to the Guardians, which wrapped up a three-game series.

The Rays signed Franco to an 11-year, $182 million deal in 2021.