Ranking NFL head coach openings: avoid Cowboys & Jets but give Raiders a chance | Inside Coverage

Dan Campbell’s bold play calling earns the Detroit Lions a win against the Green Bay Packers in a Thursday Night Football thriller. Jason Fitz & Charles Robinson break down the game and explain just how demoralizing it is for opposing defenses when teams like the Lions continuously go for it on 4th down.

C Rob ranks both the current and likely head coach openings in the NFL based solely on the team’s QB situation. While it’s not surprising that a team like the New York Jets with an aging Aaron Rodgers is ranked worst, C Rob’s evaluation of the Dallas Cowboys with Dak Prescott might surprise you. Plus, are the Las Vegas Raiders actually a decent landing spot for a new head coach despite Gardner Minshew’s poor play?

(0:35) Packers @ Lions recap

(12:38) Lions or Eagles to Super Bowl?

(23:58) Ranking HC openings by QB situation

(24:43) New York Jets & Rodgers

(27:56) New Orleans Saints & Carr

(30:30) New York Giants & Jones dead cap

(37:42) Dallas Cowboys & Prescott

(48:21) Jacksonville Jaguars & Lawrence

(52:02) Las Vegas Raiders & Minshew

(58:50) Chicago Bears & Williams

Inside Coverage would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

