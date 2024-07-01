Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford hits for the cycle, first of 2024 MLB season

Texas Rangers v Milwaukee Brewers MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JUNE 24: Wyatt Langford #36 of the Texas Rangers at bat during the second inning \abb at American Family Field on June 24, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford picked an excellent moment for the best night of his fledgling career, hitting for the cycle against the Baltimore Orioles on ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball" broadcast.

Langford got the most difficult part of the cycle out of the way early, hitting a triple to lead off the fourth inning. He followed that up with a double in the fifth, a single in the sixth and in the eighth he completed the cycle with a home run off the Orioles' Matt Krook.

Wyatt Langford hits for the cycle on #SundayNightBaseball! pic.twitter.com/Teb8RGzobB — MLB (@MLB) July 1, 2024

The home run was Langford's fourth of the season, to go with nine doubles, four triples, a .260 batting average and .712 OPS in 245 plate appearances.