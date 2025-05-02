Rangers hire Mike Sullivan as next head coach just days after he was fired by Penguins

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

It didn't take long for Mike Sullivan to find work. The New York Rangers announced Sullivan as the team's next head coach Friday.

The move comes just days after the Pittsburgh Penguins fired the two-time Stanley Cup champion.

The move marks Sullivan's third stint with the Rangers. He served as an assistant with the team for two separate stints before being hired by the Penguins ahead of the 2015-16 NHL season.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!