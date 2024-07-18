Randall Cobb retires after 13-year NFL career, will join SEC Network as analyst

Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 27: Randall Cobb #18 of the Green Bay Packers walks down the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Former NFL wide receiver Randall Cobb has retired and will join the SEC Network as a college football studio analyst.

The 33-year-old Cobb, who played with the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texas, and New York Jets over a 13-year NFL career, was a 2011 second-round draft pick out of Kentucky.

Over Cobb's 166 NFL games, he recorded 630 receptions for 7,624 receiving yards and 54 touchdowns. He was voted to the 2011 NFL All-Rookie Team, as well as the 2014 Pro Bowl and the 2015 NFL Top 100.

One of Aaron Rodgers' favorite targets during their time together in Green Bay, Cobb caught 496 balls from Rodgers for 5,943 yards and 49 touchdowns in 121 games.

Today marks 75 days until the 2021 NFL Season Starts! Let’s remember when the #Packers came back from a 20 point deficit and took the lead with this 75 yard TD pass from Aaron Rodgers to Randall Cobb against the Bears back in 2018. Packers win, 24-23. pic.twitter.com/AgQtToqdXb — r/GreenBayPackers (@redditPackers) June 26, 2021

During his three-year collegiate career with the Wildcats, Cobb was a First-team All-American and a two-time First-team All-SEC. A University of Kentucky Hall of Famer, he caught 144 balls for 1,661 yards and 13 touchdowns at wide receiver and added 1,313 rushing yards for 22 touchdowns. He played 11 games at quarterback during his freshman year and earned SEC All-Freshmen honors.

Cobb will be a part of "SEC Now" and "Out of Pocket" throughout the fall.

“I am incredibly excited to be coming home to the SEC with this new role,” Cobb said in a statement. “The level of greatness this conference provides year after year is unmatched – I cannot wait return to the conference family with this SEC Network crew.”