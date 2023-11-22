Rams reportedly designate RB Kyren Williams for return from IR to play vs. Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

One of the Los Angeles Rams' top running backs is slated for a return.

Starter Kyren Williams was reportedly designated to go back to practice on Wednesday after four weeks on the injured reserve. The Rams are making the move preparation to play Williams in their Week 12 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 23-year-old was placed on the injured reserve with an unspecified ankle injury after the Rams' initial contest with the Cardinals in Week 6, a 26-9 win. The team's other leading running back, Ronnie Rivers, was also placed on injured reserve after the same contest.

