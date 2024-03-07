Rafael Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells: 'I can't lie to myself and lie to the thousands of fans'

FILE - Rafael Nadal of Spain waves to the crowd in his match against Dominic Thiem of Austria during the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Rafael Nadal pulled out of the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday night, March 6, 2024, a day before he was supposed to play his first official match in two months. Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, posted the news on social media, writing that he was announcing the withdrawal “with great sadness.” (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard, File) (Tertius Pickard/AP)

Rafael Nadal is withdrawing from the BNP Paribas Open, he announced via social media on Wednesday night. The news comes just a day before the 22-time Grand Slam champion was set to play in what would have been his first official match since January.

Nadal, 37, missed most of last season due to hip injury that he underwent surgery to treat. He expressed "great sadness" in his written statement:

"Everyone knows how much I love this place and how much I love to play here," the Spanish tennis legend said. "But I don't find myself ready to play at the highest level at such an important event," Nadal said. "It is not an easy decision, it's a tough one as a matter of fact but I can't lie to myself and lie to the thousands of fans."

