Race for the Case Week 12: Washington vs. Oregon State, Louisville vs. Miami & updated CFP contenders

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest college football games against the spread for Week 12 of the college football season.

With two more weeks of the regular season to go, the guys analyze the top contenders to make the College Football Playoff. Georgia found themselves ranked #1 in the latest standings and they look like the team to beat for the second year in a row. The only thing standing in their way is a stubborn Alabama team that they will likely meet in the SEC championship game. Michigan and Ohio State’s playoff berths will be decided by their matchup in a week and a half. If either team keeps the game close, then the committee could vote them both in, barring other undefeated teams getting a loss before then. Washington, Florida State, & Texas are the big wildcards for this year’s playoff and all three teams will have to win out in order to get a chance to make the top four.

In legal news, Washington State and Oregon State have been granted the exclusive rights to the Pac-12 conference in their court ruling. The ‘Pac-2’ could look to add Mountain West scheduling and teams into their conference. The Mountain West is aiming to keep all 12 of their schools united in a possible transition to the new Pac-12.

James Madison and Jacksonville State had their bowl eligibility appeals denied this week. There is hope that JMU can still make a bowl if not enough eligible teams qualify. Ross believes that the NCAA will take a long look at the FCS-to-FBS transition rule after this year’s precedent set by JMU.

The Bahamas Bowl is under construction so the location has been changed to Charlotte, North Carolina & the sponsor has been changed to the Famous Toastery Bowl. The Mid-Atlantic chain restaurant has stepped up when the sport needed them most and the gang is excited for it.

Before getting to their official picks, the guys cover a new case of ultra marathon cheating during The People's Court.

To close out the podcast, the guys give their picks against the spread for the #10 ranked Louisville Cardinals at the Miami Hurricanes, the #22 ranked Utah Utes versus the #17 ranked Arizona Wildcats, the #1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs at the #18 ranked Tennessee Volunteers, the #21 ranked Kansas State Wildcats taking on the #25 ranked Kansas Jayhawks, the #5 ranked Washington Huskies at #11 ranked Oregon State Beavers and as always, Dan, Ross & Pat give their locks of the week.

1:00 - Updated CFP contenders

36:53 - ‘Pac-2’ wins their league rights

43:30 - JMU & Jacksonville State bowl eligibility appeals denied

46:55 - Bahamas Bowl is now the Famous Toastery Bowl

48:47 - People’s Court: Ultra-marathoners

56:03 - #10 Louisville @ Miami

60:00 - #22 Utah @ #17 Arizona

1:02:36 - #1 Georgia @ #18 Tennessee

1:04:10 - #21 Kansas State @ #25 Kansas

1:06:40 - #5 Washington @ #11 Oregon State

1:08:22 - Locks of the Week

