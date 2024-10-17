Pulisic wrong for leaving early? Plus England hire Tuchel, Will Kuntz talks LA Galaxy & Rápido Reactions

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss the USMNT's loss to Mexico on this episode of The Cooligans. They also react to England hiring Thomas Tuchel.

Christian and Alexis then bring on LA Galaxy general manager Will Kurtz to chat MLS and his expectations in Los Angeles.

Later, Christian and Alexis bring back another edition of rápido reactions where they discuss, amongst other things, Cardi B as maybe PSG's newest ultra.

(6:58) - USMNT lose to Mexico 2-0

(12:30) - Christian Pulisic wrong for leaving camp early?

(20:24) - England officially hire Thomas Tuchel

(32:00) - Will Kuntz joins the show

(37:12) - Will Kuntz on club expectations

(48:07) - Involvement in European recruitment

(1:01:43) - Rápido reactions: CONMEBOL qualifiers, Cardi B & more

