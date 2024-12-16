The Playlist: Week 8 fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups and start/sit advice

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 25: Yves Missi #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks the ball in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 25, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Welcome to The Playlist: my weekly column that lets you know who and what to play — when it comes to music or other things in my rotation — for the upcoming week in fantasy basketball.

Each week, you'll see a compilation of the pickups you need to make, a quick look at the schedule and lineup notes (who's in and out of rotations).

Press play and shuffle through the latest fantasy basketball info.

🏀 Week 7 wrap up

NBA trade season is upon us! Dennis Schröder was dealt to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for De'Anthony Melton and two second-round picks.

🚨 Schedule note: The championship game for the Emirates NBA Cup is on Tuesday. The championship game will not count towards the Week 8 scoring period.

🥇Top players for Week 7 (Dec 2- 15)

Points leagues: Nikola Jokic (342.9 fantasy points)

9-category leagues: Luka Dončić

▶️ "Iced Down Medallions" - Royal Flush

🎧 Who's in My Rotation: Waiver Pickups

Players who should be rostered in all leagues under 50%:

Tari Eason, Gradey Dick, Alex Sarr, Ayo Dosunmu, Goga Bitadze, TJ McConnell and De’Andre Hunter.

Players who should be rostered under 40%:

Yves Missi - C, New Orleans Pelicans (37% rostered)

With such a low rostership in fantasy, the starting center for the Pelicans is a little disrespected. Those in leagues with 10 or fewer teams need to pick him up. In his last 10 games, the Baylor alum is averaging 13 points with 11 rebounds and 2.3 stocks per game. He’s atop my rookie board and given his minutes and production, he needs to be rostered in all leagues.

▶️ "A Little Soul" - Pete Rock

Kelly Oubre Jr. - SG/SF, Philadelphia 76ers (35% rostered)

The Sixers play two of their three games against the fantasy-friendly Hornets this week. Oubre started the last nine games for the Sixers and he’s provided sixth-round value in 9-cat leagues while gathering 1.7 steals per contest over that span. The Sixers won’t have Joel Embiid or Jared McCain for a while, so Oubre’s scoring, rebounding and defense are much-needed for a team struggling to get out of the bottom third of the Eastern Conference.

Lugentz Dort - SG/SF, Oklahoma City Thunder (25% rostered)

Dort averaged 33 fantasy points over his previous three games, posting a solid 14.7 points with 6.7 rebounds, 4.0 3s and 2.7 stocks. He plays 30 minutes a night, and his defense will keep him on the floor as a key role player for the best team in the Western Conference. There’ll be highs and lows, but Dort is inside the top 100 in 9-cat leagues and should be rostered in all leagues with 12+ teams.

Jaden McDaniels - SF/PF, Minnesota Timberwolves (24% rostered)

In 12-team leagues, McDaniels is a player who's been trending up over the past week. He’s been more aggressive on both ends of the floor, scoring 13 points per game with seven rebounds over his last five games, plus racking up 12 steals. The Wolves have tough matchups versus the Knicks and Warriors this week, but McDaniels’ improved defense and rebounding have been crucial for Minnesota and fantasy managers.

Donovan Clingan - C, Portland Trail Blazers (24% rostered)

The rookie big man started on Sunday and put together a decent performance with 10 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 20 minutes of action. Clingan stepped in for Deandre Ayton (illness) and split time with Robert Williams. Clingan is a hold for the long term, as he’s shown a knack for blocking shots and rebounding at a high rate whenever he sees more than 20 minutes. In the five games he’s played at least 20 minutes, he’s averaged 7.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game.

Kevin Huerter - SF/SF, Sacramento Kings (8% rostered)

Huerter has a shoulder injury and is doubtful for Monday’s contest, but the Kings have three additional games this week, making him a decent option in a short week. His numbers haven’t been worthy of holding long-term, but he’s been useful for 3s and steals on most nights. The Kings play three favorable matchups the rest of the week against the Lakers twice and the Pacers.

▶️ "Gingerly" -Dusty Decks

Justin Champagnie - SG/SF, Washington Wizards (20% rostered)

With all the injuries in Washington, the other Champagnie brother is seizing the opportunity, providing fantasy managers with some ridiculous numbers of late. Across his last four games, Champagnie has averaged 16.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.8 3s, 2.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks in 36.6 minutes per game. That’s over 40 fantasy points per game type of production. Keep a close eye on the injury report, but if Kyle Kuzma, Kyshawn George and Corey Kispert remain out, Champagnie is worth streaming while he’s hot.

Other streamers: Obi Toppin (16%), Andrew Nembhard (12%), Brandon Boston Jr. (19%), Cason Wallace (14%), Dorian Finney-Smith (16%) and Caris LeVert (21%)

🗓️ Schedule Highlights

It's an abbreviated week in Yahoo leagues with, technically, no games on Tuesday and Wednesday because of the Emirates NBA Cup championship. One more reminder that the NBA Cup championship game does not count towards the Week 8 fantasy scoring.

With those two days off, we have 17 teams playing two games and 12 teams playing three. The Kings are the only team to play four games.

Here’s the list total number of games played this week:

Daily schedule: Monday (6), Tuesday (0), Wednesday (0), Thursday (13), Friday (3), Saturday (12) and Sunday (3)

Monday, Friday and Sunday are the best days to stream. The Kings, Nuggets and Raptors play on Monday and Sunday, while the Heat, Cavs, 76ers and Hornets play on Monday and Friday. Also, here are the eight teams playing back-to-backs in Week 8.

Thursday/Friday: Hornets and Thunder

Friday/Saturday: 76ers, Bucks, Cavaliers and Heat

Saturday/Sunday: Kings and Pelicans

🚑 Injury news

Notable Week 7 injuries (beyond day-to-day)

Raptors F Scottie Barnes (ankle) is out indefinitely but did participate in a light practice on Sunday. This could be a good buy-low opportunity, with his ankle sprain not looking like a long-term injury

Sixers C Joel Embiid is out indefinitely after suffering a sinus fracture against the Pacers in Week 7.

Sixers G Jared McCain is out indefinitely and will require surgery to repair his torn left meniscus.

Hornets G LaMelo Ball (calf) has been upgraded to questionable on Monday. Huge!

▶️ "Grateful" - Mecca:83

🔁 Rotation notes

Golden State Warriors

The play: The Warriors trading for Dennis Schröder will undoubtedly impact Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield. Both players were getting minutes at shooting guard, and with Schröder in town, the Warriors landed another scoring and playmaking threat in the backcourt. Schröder is expected to make his debut Thursday, putting Podz and Hield on notice.

▶️"Travellin' Man" - dj honda

Detroit Pistons

The play: Jalen Duren (wrist) is off the injury report for Monday's contest, while Tobias Harris is day-to-day with a hand injury. He won't play on Monday, so fantasy managers must wait for a possible return date. In the interim, Ron Holland and Simone Fontecchio will get more playing time.

Memphis Grizzlies

The play: Zach Edey returned from his 12-game absence on Sunday night and had 13 points, 10 rebounds and two stocks in 24 minutes. It was a welcomed return to the lineup for the rookie big man and now that he's active, Brandon Clarke can be dropped.

Phoenix Suns

The play: Royce O'Neale (26%) continues to start in place of Bradley Beal (knee). He's been rolling over the previous five games, offering fantasy managers a mix of points, 3s and boards. He's usually good for some stocks, too, but nevertheless, if Beal remains sidelined, stream O'Neale versus the Pacers and Pistons this week.

Philadelphia 76ers

The play: As previously mentioned, Embiid is out indefinitely with a sinus fracture, which re-opens the door for Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele. I'm not particularly interested in rostering either player, but if you need rebounds and steals, go for Drummond.

▶️ "The Séance" - SoulChef