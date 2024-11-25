The Playlist: Week 6 fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups and start/sit advice

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Rui Hachimura #28 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after his three pointer during a 128-123 Lakers win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on November 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Welcome to The Playlist: my weekly column that lets you know who and what to play — when it comes to music or other things in my rotation — for the upcoming week in fantasy basketball.

Each week, you'll see a compilation of the pickups you need to make, a quick look at the schedule and lineup notes (who's in and out of rotations).

Press play and shuffle through the latest fantasy basketball info.

🏀 Week 5 wrap up:

LaMelo Ball dropped a 50-ball on the Bucks

Franz Wagner hit a game-winner plus, was the second-highest scorer in points leagues

Brandon Miller averaged 33.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals with 56/56/100 shooting splits — finishing second in 9-cat leagues

Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) beat his timeline to return and is probable for Monday!

The Terror Twins have arrived (Tari Eason and Amen Thompson)

If you’ve been wondering why Amen Thompson and Tari Eason have been called the Terror Twins this season, this is why: pic.twitter.com/0eRAivM2Qx — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) November 23, 2024

🏆 Top performers:

Top category player: Jalen Williams

Most fantasy points in Week 5: Giannis Antetokounmpo

🎧 Who's in My Rotation: Waiver Pickups

Note: I would add practically every player who is currently 40% to 50% rostered in Yahoo leagues, except for Mike Conley.

▶️GNX - Kendrick Lamar

Rui Hachimura - PF, Los Angeles Lakers (46% rostered)

The Lakers play five games over the next eight days, so check your waiver pool to see if Hachimura landed there after missing four games due to an ankle injury. He returned on Saturday and got fewer minutes than popular waiver wire pickup Dalton Knecht in a blowout loss to the Nuggets. However, Hachimura started and played 33 minutes a night when healthy, so I’d expect him to ease back into that role this week.

Hachimura is not a must roster, but given LA’s schedule from Week 6 into Week 7, fantasy managers could use his points, 3s and rebounds. This, of course, assumes Knecht hasn’t passed him on the depth chart.

TJ McConnell - PG, Indiana Pacers (23% rostered)

I should’ve been more bullish on McConnell last week, but he continues to be a streamable asset with Andrew Nembhard out and Tyrese Haliburton struggling. McConnell delivers if you’re looking for assists or steals from the guard spot.

Over his previous five contests, he’s averaging 12.2 points, 5.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game while shooting 57% from the field. He’s putting in work in just 20 minutes a night.

Malcolm Brogdon - PG/SG, Washington Wizards (28% rostered)

For whatever reason, the Wizards put Bub Carrington on the bench in favor of Brogdon — a nine-year veteran despite being in the midst of a rebuild. Brogdon is a significant injury risk, but when he’s active, he’s also productive. In his last three games, he’s averaging an efficient 13 points, four rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes.

This is a short-term play, as Washington is likely auditioning Brogdon (along with Kyle Kuzma) as a potential trade piece. The Wizards play four games, two of which are on lighter slates, so Brogdon has some streaming appeal in Week 6.

Nick Richards - C, Charlotte Hornets (27% rostered)

Ok, I might get got because the Hornets’ injury report is mad suspect, but Richards (ribs) was cleared for contact and has been participating in practice. He's already been ruled out for Monday, but one would assume he’s nearing a return to the lineup. Moussa Diabaté (17%) has been a reliable rebounder and shot blocker in Richards’ absence, but he doesn’t match Richards’ offensive output when he is healthy. For those who forgot, Richards averaged over 31 fantasy points per game before hitting the IL. Grant Williams (knee) is out for the season so we could see Richards back in action as soon as this week. If you pick Richards up now, he’ll automatically go into any open IL spot. The Hornets play four games this week, and I’m more confident about Richards suiting up than Mark Williams.

Royce O’Neale - SF/PF, Phoenix Suns (15% rostered)

The Suns have one of the best schedules in Week 6 after playing just two games in Week 5. O’Neale’s rostership dropped 10% since Sunday, but fantasy managers will want to use him with the Suns playing four games this week, including a Tuesday-Wednesday back-to-back where we likely see one of their stars rest. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal (calves) are trending up for Tuesday. However, O’Neale will still factor in the rotation. He’s averaging 23 fantasy points per game this season and even though he’s an inefficient shooter, he hits 3s, rebounds well for his position and can generate stocks. He’s a guy I’ve picked up for this week only.

🗓️ Schedule highlights:

No games on Thursday (Thanksgiving)

Best streaming days: Tuesday (5 games) and Saturday (5 games)

Teams who play on Tuesday and Saturday:

Bucks, Jazz, Suns and Wizards

Four games: Blazers, Clippers, Grizzlies, Hawks, Heat, Hornets, Jazz, Kings, Knicks, Lakers, Magic, Mavericks, Nets, Pacers, Pelicans, Pistons, Raptors, Thunder

Three games: Bulls, Cavaliers, Celtics, Nuggets, Rockets, Spurs, Suns, Timberwolves, Warriors, Wizards

Two Games: 76ers, Bucks

Notable back-to-backs:

The Jazz play Tuesday-Wednesday and Saturday-Sunday

The Lakers and Heat play Tuesday-Wednesday and Sunday-Monday (Week 7)

🚑 Injury news:

Notable Week 4 injuries

Pistons G Cade Cunningham (sacroiliac joint sprain) is day-to-day

Sixers C Joel Embiid (knee) is day-to-day

Pelicans F Zion Williamson (hamstring) out indefinitely

Blazers C Donovan Clingan (knee) is day-to-day

Hornets F/C Grant Williams (knee) is out for the season

Warriors G De’Anthony Melton (knee) is out for the season

🔁 Rotation notes:

Cleveland Cavaliers: The play: Ty Jerome (20%) has been one of the most efficiently impactful bench players in the league through the first month of the season. His re-emergence is utterly shocking. He has the highest true-shooting percentage in the NBA and is sporting a 21% usage in a reserve role. Week 6 isn't great scheduling-wise because the Cavs are off until Wednesday and play on bigger slates the entire week (Wed/Fri/Sun). However, if you can afford to pick him up, do it because he's in the zone.

Detroit Pistons: The play: Add Isaiah Stewart (21%) if you need a big man who can rebound and block shots efficiently. He's been the Pistons' best defensive player and he's in a timeshare with Jalen Duren. Also, stash Ausar Thompson (46%). He logged a DNP-CD on Saturday but he'll get minutes in short order. He's a menace defensively and his refined jump shot should help him stay on the floor once he gets back into the rotation.

Los Angeles Clippers: The play: Clippers' leading scorer Norman Powell (hamstring) is traveling with the team on their five-game road trip and while he didn't suit up on Sunday, there's a chance he could play at some point in Week 6. Until that occurs, Derrick Jones Jr. (12%) is worth streaming. Over his last four games with Powell out, DJJ averaged 12.5 points, four boards and 1.8 steals with 56/37/92 shooting splits.

Portland Trail Blazers: The play: Donovan Clingan (knee) is out and Deandre Ayton (finger) is unlikely to play on Monday, which means that Robert Williams III (27%) is in for a (potentially) big game with no competition for center minutes. Williams rested on Sunday, so he looks like a great streaming option in points or 9-cat leagues.

Sacramento Kings: The play: The Kings aren't getting consistent play from Kevin Huerter or Keon Ellis, so if Malik Monk (29%) is available, now might be the time to scoop him up. His injury designation changed a couple of times on Sunday, but he's getting closer to returning, and it wouldn't surprise me to see him back in Week 6. He's a bucket and will be a much-needed offense spark for the Kings and fantasy managers.

Utah Jazz:The play: I love the Jazz schedule this week. The problem is that your streaming options aren't ideal. Check to see if anyone panic-dropped Keyonte George and if not, Johnny Juzang and Jordan Clarkson are streamable guys because they play on all of the lighter slate days in Week 6.