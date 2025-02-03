The Playlist: Week 15 fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups and start/sit advice

Los Angeles, CA - January 23: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles with teammate Jaxson Hayes #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers against he Boston Celtics in the second half of a NBA basketball game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 23, 2025. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Welcome to The Playlist: my weekly column that lets you know who and what to play — when it comes to music or other things in my rotation — for the upcoming week in fantasy basketball.

Each week, you'll see a compilation of the pickups you need to make and a quick look at the schedule and lineup notes (who's in and out of rotations).

Press play and shuffle through the latest fantasy basketball info.

🏀 Week 14 Wrap Up — Change is coming!

The Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. I broke down the trade implications here.

The Sacramento Kings traded De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Zach LaVine. I broke down the trade implications here.

The 2025 NBA All-Star starters and reserves were announced on Thursday.

Dejounte Murray (Achilles) is out for the season.

🥇Top players for Week 14

Points leagues: Nikola Jokić (249 fantasy points)

9-category leagues: Victor Wembanyama

NOTE: Looking ahead, Week 16 in fantasy basketball runs for two weeks because of All-Star Weekend. Week 16 will be Feb 10-Feb 23.

🎧 Who's in My Rotation: Waiver Pickups Under 50% Rostered

At least 10 players between 40 and 50% rostered who should be on all fantasy teams. Rather than point them all out, I’ll focus on the players under 40% more likely to appear in your waiver pools.

Jose Alvarado - PG, New Orleans Pelicans (27%)

With Dejounte Murray sidelined for the rest of the season due to a torn Achilles, Alvarado is a must-add in all fantasy leagues. Stepping into the starting role, Alvarado is set to deliver consistent production across key categories like points, steals and assists. As a starter this season, the tenacious PG is averaging 15/3/5 with 44/46/79 shooting splits and a 20% usage rate.

Jaxon Hayes - C, Los Angeles Lakers (16%)

The Lakers are thin up front after trading Anthony Davis in the Luka Dončić deal, and Hayes is one of the big winners from that shakeup. While the team might make another move to address their depth, Hayes has short-term streaming potential as a rebounder and shot blocker in deep leagues.

Andrew Nembhard - PG/SG, Indiana Pacers

Nembhard makes an excellent streaming option for the upcoming week, thanks to a favorable Pacers schedule. Coming off an impressive 19-point, 5-assist performance, he seems ready to build some momentum. If you pick him up on Monday, you could benefit from up to three starts this week, making him a solid short-term addition to your lineup. While trade rumors swirl due to Indiana's looming tax concerns next season, that shouldn't overshadow his immediate value.

Matas Buzelis - SF/PF, Chicago Bulls (11%)

Zach LaVine’s trade to the Sacramento Kings has opened the door for Buzelis to step into a more prominent role. With the Bulls seemingly leaning into a rebuilding phase, the rookie is in a prime position to see more opportunities in the coming days. Over his last four games, Buzelis has been quietly productive, averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 3s while shooting an impressive 60% from the field in just 23 minutes. The upside is there, and he will make for a solid stash in 12-team leagues as the NBA trade deadline approaches.

Dorian Finney-Smith - SF/PF/C, Los Angeles Lakers (8%)

As an alternative to Hayes, DFS is someone I’m eyeing after the AD trade because his minutes restriction was lifted, and he can play small-ball center for a thin Laker frontcourt. It also doesn’t hurt to have a rapport with Luka Dončić. With three-position eligibility, he’s a versatile player to roster, and I think he’ll be better than Rui Hachimura in the long run for fantasy.

Toumani Camara - SF/PF - Portland Trail Blazers (33%)

Camara’s been on here for three weeks straight, but I’m happy to report he’s been rostered in 5% more leagues than he was in Week 14 — progress! The Blazers have a good stretch of opponents over the next four days, facing the Suns, Pacers and Kings, with two of those games coming on lighter slates. Camara’s ranked 46th in per-game value over the last two weeks and makes for another upside stash before the deadline.

Guerschon Yabusele - PF/C, Philadelphia 76ers (36%)

.With Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond sidelined, Yabusele has stepped up in a big way, delivering back-to-back 20-point games for the Sixers and averaging an impressive 33 fantasy points per game last week. His recent surge in production, plus having a solid schedule ahead with games on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday this week, make him a valuable hold in all leagues.

Isaiah Collier - PG, Utah Jazz (22%)

Collier is the final carryover from Week 14, but he’s still not rostered in enough leagues. Whether you’re stashing for a potential trade or utilizing him for his counting stats, Collier is a player who needs to be rostered in all 10+ team leagues. He averaged 26 fantasy points per game last week, and this should only improve with more reps.

🗓️ Weekly Game Schedule

Here's how the week breaks down in terms of total NBA games played per day. Use this to identify when streaming options will be the most favorable:

DayGames PlayedMonday10Tuesday7Wednesday11Thursday6Friday7Saturday11Sunday3

Prime Streaming Days: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

The Rockets are the only team playing five games this week. They have two back-to-backs on Monday and Tuesday and Saturday and Sunday.

There are a couple of double-digit slates in Week 14, leaving plenty of chances to tap the waiver pool for additional production. Remember that the NBA trade deadline ends on Thursday, February 6 at 3 p.m. ET.

Since teams are actively engaged in trade talks, you should save a couple of transactions for any movement or fallout from the deadline. Also, it's Super Bowl week (GO BIRDS!) and with the small slate on Sunday, it's a good day to get some last-minute stats to secure the week.

🎯 Teams to target:

Prioritize picking up players on the Rockets, Pacers and Blazers to start the week. They play a Monday/Tuesday back-to-back, dodge Wednesday's big slate and play again on Thursday.

Other teams that play on Tuesday and Thursday are the Clippers, Lakers, Mavericks, Pacers and Trail Blazers.

To close the week, look at players from the Bucks, Hornets, Pistons and Raptors, who play on Friday and Sunday.

Back-to-Back Sets:

Monday/Tuesday: Knicks, Pacers, Rockets, Trail Blazers

Tuesday/Wednesday: Bulls, Cavaliers, Heat, Nets, Raptors, Sixers

Wednesday/Thursday: Kings, Magic, Nuggets, Timberwolves, Warriors

Friday/Saturday: Hawks, Jazz, Spurs, Suns, Thunder, Wizards

Saturday/Sunday: Rockets

🚑 Injury News

Latest injury reporting for all NBA teams

NBA Injury Report - Monday, February 3

Cheers to more trades and chaos around the Association this week!