Players react to Rams DT Aaron Donald announcing his retirement: 'THANK GOD'

After 10 seasons in the league, Aaron Donald announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday.
The Los Angeles Rams used the slogan, "Quarterbacks Rejoice," in its social media post confirming that Donald was stepping away.
But the truth of the matter is quarterbacks around the league can now breathe a massive sigh of relief, now that the 10-time Pro Bowler, eight-time All-Pro, three-time Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl champion will no longer play.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray surely had no problem admitting that right in the replies to Donald's post revealing the long-discussed decision.
"THANK GOD," Murray wrote with several laughing emojis.
And in a follow up message, Murray wrote a more official goodbye to his former NFC West division foe.
"Honored to have competed against the best of All-Time," Murray said. "@AaronDonald97 Enjoy ya retirement and plz don’t come back.🙏🏽
Here's what other players, including professional athletes from other sports, had to say about Donald walking away from the game.
Rams teammates
Thankful to have been able to watch, learn from, and play alongside one of the best to ever do it. Appreciate you @AaronDonald97!— Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) March 15, 2024
Feel sorry for whoever has to line up across from you, in whatever it is you want to do next!
Blessed to have played this game alongside you. There will never be another Aaron Donald‼️‼️ https://t.co/HCpGhrAwlz— Ernest Jones (@ernestjones53) March 15, 2024
Enjoy retirement OG well deserved & well earned. The greatest to ever do it 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Z0DJnGkUOx— Bobby Brown III🧸 (@bobbyiii5) March 15, 2024
NFC West opponents get their jokes in
You hate to see it... 😏— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 15, 2024
But in all seriousness, congrats on an incredible career, @AaronDonald97! https://t.co/POQJCySfXJ
Honored to have competed against the best of All-Time! @AaronDonald97— Kyler Murray (@K1) March 15, 2024
Enjoy ya retirement and plz don’t come back.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DcVhCMw0vv
One of the best do ever play the position! Congrats on an amazing career bro! https://t.co/qtAVTNeRER— Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) March 15, 2024
Fellow defensive linemen
One of the greatest to ever play the game.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 15, 2024
Period.
Congratulations @AaronDonald97
One hell of a career.
If that’s truly an end to a NFL career, amazing, one of the best to ever do it! Major blessings!!! 🙌🏾 https://t.co/ArddAStMxi— Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) March 15, 2024
Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant chimes in
Enjoy your retirement 99. The work u put in on that gridiron is unmatched.— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 15, 2024
