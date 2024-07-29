Photos: The Park Fire continues to burn in Northern California

TOPSHOT-US-ENVIRONMENT-CLIMATE-FIRE TOPSHOT - A property is seen in flames as the Park fire continues to burn near Paynes Creek in unincorporated Tehama County, California on July 26, 2024. A huge, fast-moving and rapidly growing wildfire in northern California has forced more than 4,000 people to evacuate as firefighters battle gusty winds and perilously dry conditions, authorities said on July 26. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images) (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The largest fire in California this year continues to burn in the northern part of the state after spreading across an area larger than the city of Los Angeles.

The Park Fire, which started on July 24 near Chico, Ca., roughly an hour and a half north of Sacramento, and has burned over 560 square miles across four counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama — is still only 12% contained.

So far, no deaths have been reported as a result of the Park Fire, though some have been treated for minor injuries.

Thousands of firefighters have responded to the fire, which was started after a man pushed a burning car in a gully, officials say. The 48-year-old man suspected of starting the wildfire was arrested and jailed without bail on July 25, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey.

The Park fire is one of over 4,500 wildfires that have burned over 726,000 acres of land in California so far this year, and it accounts for over 50% of that damage. On July 26, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of emergency in Butte and Tehama county because of the Park Fire. Newsom also secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant in order to bring in additional resources to fight the blaze.

"We are using every available tool to protect lives and property as our fire and emergency response teams work around the clock to combat these challenging fires," Newsom said in a statement.

Cooler temperatures are supposed to settle into the area later this week, which officials hope will help contain the fire.

