People's Panic Meter + Waiver Wire pickups for Week 7

It's another Tuesday edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' as Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through your submissions to determine which guys we should be panicking about the rest of the fantasy season. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for Week 7:
1:46 - 'Coping Corner' candidates from Week 6
2:26- Washington Commanders WR Jahan Dotson
7:02 - Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris
10:35 - Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins
17:30 - Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes
22:40 - Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields
30:25 - Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins
35:13 - Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith
38:43 - Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams
41:53 - Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson
45:42 - Philadelphia Eagles WR Devonta Smith
47:49 - Waiver Wire adds for Week 7
