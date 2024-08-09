Paris Olympics: Disaster for U.S. men as drought continues in 4x100 relay

Christian Coleman, right, of the United States, hands off to Fred Kerley teammate during a heat in the men's 4 x 100-meter relay at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) (Bernat Armangue/AP)

SAINT-DENIS, France — The absence of Noah Lyles isn’t what derailed the U.S.’s bid to win gold in the men’s 4x100-meter relay.

It’s the Americans’ maddening inability to find four men who can pass the baton to one another while running as fast as they can.

Christian Coleman, Kenny Bednarek, Kyree King and Fred Kerley crossed the line in seventh place on Friday night but were ultimately disqualified, extending the U.S.’s 20-year medal drought in the mens’ 4x100 relay. Canada won gold, nearly four tenths of a second ahead of the Americans. South Africa took silver, while Great Britain took bronze.