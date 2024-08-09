Paris Olympics: France beats Belgium in women's basketball, will play USA for gold medal

BASKETBALL-OLY-PARIS-2024-FRA-BEL France's #15 Gabby Williams lays up the ball as Belgium's #13 Kyara Linskens (R) defends in the women's semifinal basketball match between France and Belgium during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris on August 9, 2024. (Photo by Aris MESSINIS / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images) (ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Medal table | Olympic schedule |How to watch | Olympic news

France will play the United States for a gold medal in women's basketball in addition to the men's competition.

Gabby Williams led the host country with 18 points in an 81–75 win over Belgium in overtime. Valériane Ayayi added 17 points, followed by Iliana Rupert with 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Emma Meesseman tied the game at 66–66 in regulation, hitting a 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining. France missed two shots at the end of the period that could've won the game.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!