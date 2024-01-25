Panthers to hire Bucs OC Dave Canales as head coach, per report

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

The Carolina Panthers are hiring Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their new head coach, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Canales was successful with quarterback Baker Mayfield, a showing he will look to replicate with Bryce Young.

This story will be updated.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!