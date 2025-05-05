Padres get the sweep, GMs face the media, Triston Casas out for the Red Sox & Turbo Mode | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The San Diego Padres finally get the coveted opening segment for Jake and Jordan. The guys break down the Padres sweep over the weekend and what their season might look like going forward.

What does it mean when a team's GM faces the music of the media early in the season? Jake and Jordan talk about three GMs who have already done exactly that.

Plus, a dive into what the Triston Casas injury means for the Red Sox. Finally, the guys go Turbo Mode to recap every series of the weekend.

(2:20) - Padres Sweep

(23:52) - Red Sox post Triston Casas injury

(36:53) - Yankees fall to Rays

(38:17) - Bonds/Judge debate continued

(42:43) - GMs face the media

(44:00) - Orioles' GM

(47:48) - Angels' GM

(50:01) - Rangers' GM

(53:28) - Cubs/Brewers

(56:46) - Dodgers/Braves

(1:00:43) - Turbo Mode

