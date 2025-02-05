Packers RB Josh Jacobs openly calls for team to add No. 1 WR: 'I've had some talks with [DaVante Adams]'

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 12: Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the field during an NFL football wild card playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 12, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

When Josh Jacobs descended upon radio row at the Super Bowl, subtlety was not on the Green Bay Packers running back's agenda.

Over the course of multiple interviews Wednesday, Jacobs called for the team to add a No. 1 wide receiver to help out quarterback Jordan Love. He had one name already in mind: former Packers All-Pro DaVante Adams, whom Jacobs played with during their time on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Of course, there's an implication behind that statement, which a few of Jacobs' teammates might not find endearing.

“I think we need a guy that’s proven to be a #1 WR already.”



-Packers RB Josh Jacobs on “No BS” with @BillSchmidRadio & @ArmenSaryan pic.twitter.com/RetrfMI9IE — 97.3 The Game (@TheGameMKE) February 5, 2025

Jacobs' comment:

"We've got a really young group of receivers. All can be really, really, really special, but I think personally we need a guy that's proven to be a No. 1 already. So somebody we know is going to be a little bit more consistent.

When asked if the player he had in mind "maybe played here before," as Adams did, Jacobs responded "If he come at the right price ... I've had some talks with 'Te."

He proceeded to say something similar in a different interview, via NBC Sports' Chris Simms.

Josh Jacobs on his off-season wishlist for the Packers: “We need a WR - a real WR. Love the guys we have but we need a proven #1” — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) February 5, 2025

The Packers offense ranked 12th in passing yards last season and third in net yards per attempt. Jayden Reed let the unit with 857 receiving yards, followed by tight end Tucker Kraft with 707, Christian Watson with 620, Romeo Doubs with 601 and Dontayvion Wicks with 415. None of those players are older than 25.

The Packers haven't had a 1,000-yard receiver since Adams' 1,553 in 2021, his last season with the team. That was when Aaron Rodgers was still Green Bay's quarterback.

Wicks, who had only 73 more receiving yards than Jacob last year, didn't appear to agree with his teammate's assessment.

In yet another interview with Kay Adams of FanDuel, Jacobs said he would "most definitely" welcome Adams back to Green Bay and the Packers "have a spot for him."

Does Josh Jacobs want his former teammate Davante Adams to join him in Green Bay??? 👀🧀🔊



"Most DEFINITELY... We have a spot for him."@iAM_JoshJacobs @heykayadams @tae15adams | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/OhKXvak46u — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 5, 2025

Adams is under contract with the Jets for two more seasons, but could be a trade or release candidate this offseason due to a prohibitive $38 million cap hit for 2025. He played for the Packers from his rookie year in 2014 until 2021, after which he requested a trade and got one to the Raiders.

Adams found less success than hoped in Vegas — haven't we all — and ended up reuniting with Rodgers on the Jets at midseason last year. He will enter this offseason with a cloudy future, and one that could set up for a Green Bay return if Jacobs' lobbying and his own possible hint are to be believed.