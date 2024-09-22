Packers QB Jordan Love inactive for Week 3 vs. Titans with knee injury

Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 06: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers receives treatment on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arena Corinthians on September 06, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images) (Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love WILL/WILL NOT play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. He was listed as inactive when the Packers released their list 90 minutes before kickoff.

Love injured his knee in the closing seconds of the Packers' Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil. He was diagnosed with an MCL sprain and didn't practice or play in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, a 16-10 win started by Malik Wills in his Packers debut.

But Love returned to practice in a limited capacity on the Wednesday before Week 3, and on Thursday was back at practice in pads (also limited). The QB was reportedly beating the previous timeline of 3-4 weeks and head coach Matt LaFleur said later that day that they'd give Love until "90 minutes before kickoff" on Sunday, presumably to convince them that he's good to go.

Love was designated as questionable on Friday. When LaFleur was asked whether Love had been medically cleared to play, all he would say is that they're "working through it."

Despite the build-up, Love's MCL sprain was too much for him to overcome in just two weeks. He'll be on the sideline against the Titans, but his progress over the past week makes it even more likely that he could be ready to return in time for Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings at home.