Packers block FG as time runs out, hang on to beat Bears

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 17: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after his team's rushing touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Bears defense registered multiple key stops, too.

Rookie cornerback Terell Smith intercepted Jordan Love in the red-zone, setting up Chicago's offense for its first touchdown in four weeks — a 7-yard Roschon Johnson carry that reflected how Williams' mobility challenged the Packers defense.

Chicago would again stop Love one yard short on fourth-and-goal, and still later on a two-point conversion attempt with 2:59 to play.

But the progress Williams and Co. showed for much of the day wasn’t enough.

Even after Williams cobbled together a masterful final drive, including a 21-yard completion to fellow rookie Rome Odunze on third and 19, the 46-yard field goal attempt by Cairos Santos was blocked.

The Packers kept their six-year streak alive, a 20-19 win their 11th straight in the rivalry.

This developing story will be updated.