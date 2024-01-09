Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton carried off after awkward fall, splits in matchup with Celtics

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after being injured during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton had to be carried off the court with a towel draped over his head after he slipped awkwardly on the court on Monday.

Haliburton drove to the rim in the second quarter of their matchup with the Boston Celtics on Monday night in Indianapolis. As he got to the block, Haliburton’s leg slipped out from underneath him and he slid down to the court very awkwardly doing the splits.

He immediately rolled over and started grabbing at his left leg, clearly in a lot of pain. He was eventually carried off the court by his teammates, with a towel draped over his head, and taken back to the locker room. He didn’t put any weight on his leg as he did so.

Tyrese Haliburton goes down and is carried back to the locker room pic.twitter.com/1upm4HlhFg — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 9, 2024

The Pacers then ruled Haliburton out the rest of the way at halftime, and called his injury a left hamstring strain. Further specifics on that injury, or how long it may sideline him, are not yet known. Haliburton had seven points and six assists when he left the game.

Haliburton is having a career campaign with the Pacers this season. The former Iowa State star has averaged a career-high 24.2 points and a league-high 12.7 assists this season. He led the Pacers to the championship game of the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament in Las Vegas earlier this season, too, though they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in the title game. The Pacers entered Monday night’s game with a 20-15 record. They fell 118-101 to the Celtics in their last game on Saturday.

