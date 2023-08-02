The Pac-12 is crumbling, part 1: The Apple TV+ media deal & which teams are bound to leave?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

In part 1 of a two-part episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde examine the Pac-12 landscape after more information about their media rights deal was released.

The Pac-12 is expected to sign their upcoming TV deal with Apple TV+. After the Pac-12 network debacle, many see this deal as inferior to the deal that the Big 12 recently worked out. This news, coupled with Colorado’s departure from the Pac-12 has the guys seriously debating the likelihood of more Pac-12 teams leaving.

Dan starts a new game called 'Would You Go?' where the hosts have to put themselves in the shoes of Pac-12 schools and reveal if they would leave the conference. The most obvious first choice would be the two Arizona schools, although separating the two could be an issue. The guys think that it would be beneficial for Pac-12 members to stay, so that the path to the playoff is easier.

Moving away from the west coast, more betting scandals have come out as student athletes from Iowa and Iowa State have been reported as gambling on college sports as well as their own schools. The guys despair in realizing that the state of Iowa may not be as simple and quiet as they claim to be.

Lastly, in animal news, there haven’t been any sightings of Otter 841 & visitors at a Chinese zoo believe the bears may not be real.

