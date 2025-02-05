Ozzy Osbourne to reunite with Black Sabbath one final time, how to buy tickets for the all-star concert

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 11: (L-R) Musicians Bill Ward, Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Tony Iommi pose onstage during Black Sabbath Reunion Press Conference at Whisky a Go Go on November 11, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)

The music world received a pretty big shock today when it was announced that the four original members of Black Sabbath, the heavy metal pioneers who first formed in 1968, would be reuniting for one final show later this year. Ozzy Osbourne, the group's singer who had previously announced his retirement from performing, dropped the reunion announcement today on Instagram. Osbourne has retreated from the stage in recent years as a result of a 2019 Parkinson's Disease diagnosis, but in today's news he stated that he would perform a solo set before being joined one last time by the rest of Sabbath's original lineup of Bill Ward, Geezer Butler and Tony Iommi at the Back To The Beginning Festival in Birmingham, England this summer.

The heavy metal festival will take place on July 5 and will feature an unbelievable lineup of talent, including Metallica, Slayer, Pantera and Anthrax, among others. Here's what you need to know about how to score tickets to what will surely be a historic night celebrating some of rock and roll's earliest pioneers.

When is Black Sabbath's final performance with Ozzy Osbourne?

The four original members of Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Bill Ward, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler, will reunite for the Back To The Beginning heavy metal festival on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

When do tickets for the Back To The Beginning Festival go on sale?

Artist presale tickets for Back To The Beginning, which will include Black Sabbath's final show, go on sale on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. Priority from O2 presale tickets will be on sale Wednesday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m., LiveNation presale will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. and tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.co.uk and LiveNation.co.uk.

The Back To The Beginning Festival tickets cost:

Since tickets have not yet gone on sale, ticket prices for the Back To The Beginning Festival are not currently available.

Who else is performing at the Back To The Beginning Festival?

Black Sabbath will headline the Back To The Beginning Festival, and Ozzy Osbourne is also scheduled to perform a solo set.. The bill also includes performances by Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Anthrax, and Mastodon and special appearances from Smashing Pumpkins’ front man Billy Corgan, Disturbed’s David Draiman, Guns N’ Roses’ Slash and Duff McKagan, Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst, Korn’s Jonathan Davis, Sammy Hagar, and Wolfgang Van Halen, son of Eddie van Halen. Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello will serve as the festival's music director.