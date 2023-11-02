One stat to know for all 32 NFL teams in Week 9 + TNF preview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 9. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Titans and Steelers:
1:05 - Arizona Cardinals
3:26 - Carolina Panthers
5:44- Chicago Bears
6:55 - New York Giants
9:46 - New England Patriots
11:54 - Green Bay Packers
13:45 - Indianapolis Colts
16:00 - Las Vegas Raiders
20:35 - Denver Broncos
21:34 - L.A. Rams
23:00 - Washington Commanders
28:15 - Houston Texans
29:12 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30:35 - L.A. Chargers
32:37 - New Orleans Saints
35:15 - New York Jets
36:17 - Cincinnati Bengals
38:55 - Atlanta Falcons
40:27 - Minnesota Vikings
41:50 - Cleveland Browns
43:52 - San Francisco 49ers
45:46 - Buffalo Bills
47:49 - Seattle Seahawks
48:29 - Dallas Cowboys
50:50 - Jacksonville Jaguars
52:35 - Baltimore Ravens
53:57 - Detroit Lions
57:19 - Miami Dolphins
58:12 - Kansas City Chiefs
1:05:14 - Philadelphia Eagles
1:02:20 - TNF Preview: Steelers vs. Titans
🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube
