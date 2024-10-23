Olajuwon's legacy, Anthony Edwards as the face of the NBA & are the Nuggets done? | The Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Good Word with Goodwill

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by best-selling author Mirin Fader to talk about her latest book, Dream: The Life and Legacy of Hakeem Olajuwon.

Vinnie and Mirin talk about Hakeem blazing a trail that has since led guys like Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo to find their way into the top tier of NBA players. They also discuss the blatant racism that Olajuwon faced when he first got to Houston and wonder if things have gotten any better for young players coming to America from Africa.

Vince points out that Hakeem is a connector to NBA history. He played against Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, David Robinson and Tim Duncan. Outside of Wild Chamberlain and Bill Russell, Olajuwon played against almost every great center that has ever played in the NBA.

Mirin revisits the 1984 NBA Draft, where Hakeem was picked #1 by the Houston Rockets before the Chicago Bulls selected Michael Jordan with the 3rd overall pick, to talk about all of the potential trades that were up in the air that night and all of the league-altering outcomes that were narrowly avoided.

Later, Vincent and Mirin talk about the stories they find most intriguing in the NBA heading into the 2024-25 regular season. For Mirin, she is fascinated by New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and can't wait to watch him take another leap this year. For Vinnie, he's worried that Anthony Edwards is facing the same challenges that failed Ja Morant three years ago.

The two of them finish the podcast on the Denver Nuggets, who are locked into a core of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. for the foreseeable future. A little over a year removed from winning the championship, has their window already closed? And has any team been hurt more by the new CBA?

(01:30) - Dream: The Life and Legacy of Hakeem Olajuwon

(20:30) - Revisiting the 1984 NBA Draft

(30:50) - Jalen Brunson & the New York Knicks

(33:30) - Is Anthony Edwards ready to be the face of the NBA?

(36:00) - Did the championship window close on the Denver Nuggets?

(38:00) - How did Hakeem end up in Houston?

