Oklahoma draws two $100,000 fines from the SEC for fans storming the field after Alabama win

NORMAN, OKLAHOMA - NOVEMBER 23: Oklahoma Sooners fans celebrate and flood the field after the team defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 24-3 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Oklahoma has been fined twice for its fans storming the field at the end of its 24-3 win over Alabama on Saturday night.

The Sooners got a $100,000 fine as is customary for the first time a school’s fans have entered the playing field after a big win. But the fine was doubled with an additional $100,000 penalty because the game was delayed by a premature field storm. Oklahoma fans poured onto the playing surface with 28 seconds to go.

Oklahoma fans invaded the field despite the Sooners needing to run one more play to end the game. The field had to be cleared of fans before Oklahoma could officially put the capper on the three-TD win and start to celebrate for good.

Oklahoma's field storm came just hours after Arizona State fans prematurely stormed the field at the end of the Sun Devils' win over BYU. The game appeared to be over after Arizona State's questionable clock management to end the game, but a replay review as fans surrounded the officials on the field determined that there was one second left with Sam Leavitt's pass landed in the grandstands.

That gave BYU an attempt at a Hail Mary to win the game, but Jake Retzlaff’s pass to Chase Roberts came up short of the end zone.

Oklahoma was not the only SEC school fined on Sunday either. Auburn got a $100,000 fine for a field storming after the Tigers' 43-41 four-overtime win over Texas A&M. The victory was just Auburn's second SEC win of the season and kept the team's bowl hopes alive. The Tigers need to beat Alabama in Week 14 to finish 6-6 and make a bowl game.

As is customary in the SEC's field-storming fine process, the fines are paid to the losing teams. So Alabama will net $200,000 from Oklahoma while the Aggies will get Auburn's fine money.