NWSL's new CBA will get rid of drafts, increase player pay, expand benefits

The NWSL and NWSL Players Association announced an historic new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) on Thursday that will feature guaranteed contracts, no more player drafts, and increase minimum salaries, among many new benefits.

The agreement, which went into effect on July 30, will run through the 2030 season.

"Given our vision to be the best league in the world, we determined that this was the right time to align with global standards and achieve long term labor peace. This CBA gives us agency over our business and gives the players agency over their careers," said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman in a statement. "Our new agreement revolutionizes the game, raises standards, and innovates the business. On behalf of our Board of Governors, I want to thank our players and their representative leadership at the NWSLPA for working together to make this possible."

The sides made the deal two years ahead of the current CBA's expiration.

NWSL college, expansion drafts eliminated

The NWSL will be the first major professional sports league in the U.S. to do away college and expansion drafts and allow players to go right into unrestricted free agency.

"The draft is an antiquated model that empowers teams to decide for players instead of players deciding for themselves," said NWSLPA president Tori Huster. "Now, players can choose the team environment that fits their needs and maximizes their opportunities. Teams will need to step up to create environments that appeal to players."

Along with total unrestricted free agency, players will have the power to veto trades that they are involved in.

There will still be a salary cap for all teams to abide by but there will be two components going forward. A base salary cap will be $3.3 million for the 2025 season, which is a 20% increase over the $2.75 salary cap ceiling for this season. The base salary cap will increase annually for the life of the new CBA with the ceiling topping out at $5.1 million for the 2030 season, the final year of this deal.

NWSL base salary caps through 2030:

​2025: $3.3 million2026: $3.5 million2027: $4.4 million2028: $4.7 million2029: $4.9 million2030: $5.1 million

The other component of the salary cap will see a pool of funds that will be based on revenues from media and sponsorship deals from the previous year. It is expected that the revenue portion of the salary cap will see a $200,000 increase for 2025.

Minimum player salaries will rise from $48,500 in 2025 to $82,5000 in 2030. The current minimum is $37,856. There will be no cap on an individual player's maximum annual salary.

Award bonuses for NWSL Shield and Championship winners, Best XI, Rookie of the Year, Midfielder of the Year, Defender of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year and the NWSL’s Golden Boot will double from $5,000 to $10,000 starting with the 2027 season. The league MVP award bonus will quadruple from $5,000 to $20,000.

Players will see expanded parental leave and childcare benefits, as well as mental health services and mental health leave policies. Team medical staffs will increase from six to 10 members.

Free agency will start on Sept. 1 this season and July 1 beginning in 2025.