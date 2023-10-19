Nutmegs and no-look passes: Victor Wembanyama keeps the highlights coming in 3rd preseason game

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in San Antonio, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay/AP)

The Victor Wembanyama experience is only beginning for the San Antonio Spurs. Every game will draw much more attention than usual for a team that has not qualified for the NBA playoffs since 2019 and finished with 22 wins last season.

So while expectations are high for the 7-foot-4, 210-pound No. 1 overall pick, every night can't be a dominant one for Wembanyama. But he can still be effective and put on a show.

Through two preseason games, the 19-year-old Wembanyama produced at least 20 points and a fewhighlights that went viral. Wednesday against the Houston Rockets in a 117-103 win, he wasn't strong from the field (3-for-10), but he was solid at the free throw line (7-for-8) and was very strong on the defensive side of things (six rebounds, two blocks) in 21 minutes of play

Not every play he was involved in was of the viral variety, but Wembanyama did provide a handful of highlights to chew on, of course.

The first was nut-megging 6-foot-6 Reggie Bullock, leaving the guard/forward wondering what had just happened.

7 feet 4 inch Wemby goes through the defenders legs 🤯



Spurs/Rockets live on the NBA App pic.twitter.com/WVTmIDDlfO — NBA (@NBA) October 19, 2023

Wembanyama put his defensive prowess on display with a block of Alperen Sengun.

Victor said NOPE‼️



another angle for ya! pic.twitter.com/WJAr3E7zZd — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 19, 2023

And then chasing down Jae'Sean Tate, who probably thought he had an easy two, at the rim.

We know the big man also has range, so leaving Wembanyama open like the Rockets did here was a bad decision.

Victor Wembanyama PURE from 3 🎯



HOU/SAS live on the NBA App: https://t.co/htyakZeFve pic.twitter.com/sk3MuuJT8G — NBA (@NBA) October 19, 2023

There will be plenty of NBA players who learn just how tough it will be to deny Wembanyama around the rim this season. It's almost unfair.

that was TUFF 🤯 pic.twitter.com/WfqrEp65XU — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 19, 2023

He can dish it, too, in case you were wondering what else is in his locker of skills.

Victor Wembanyama también estuvo viendo algunos videitos de Jason Chocolate Blanco Williams.



Qué puta locura hermano pic.twitter.com/exS7CKkPqE — Nacho (@nachomiranda14) October 19, 2023

Wembanyama will be a content machine and he will be plenty visible this season in the NBA's marketing efforts. San Antonio will play 19 games on national TV, 18 more than last season. Preseason games are even getting bumped up to bigger audiences because everyone wants to see him play, which is wild, even to his teammates.

"I mean, a preseason game on f***ing NBA TV?" Spurs guard Devin Vassell said via ESPN. "It doesn't even make sense."