No. 6 Marquette opens Big East play with lopsided loss to Providence on cold shooting night

Providence guard Devin Carter (22), center, passes under pressure from Marquette guard Tyler Kolek, left, and forward David Joplin (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP)

Marquette's quest for a second straight Big East regular season championship is off to a shaky start.

The No. 6 Golden Eagles suffered a cold night from the field on Tuesday in a 72-57 loss to unranked Providence to open conference play.

Providence extended a 23-21 lead to 40-29 at halftime before reigning Big East Player of the year Tyler Kolek cut Marquette's deficit to 40-36 with a 3-pointer early in the second half. But there would be no Marquette rally.

The Friars responded with a 5-0 burst to increase their lead to nine. They eventually extended the margin to 17 points on multiple occasions in a second half where Marquette never mounted a threat. The final 15-point margin was the largest by Providence over a top-10 team since 2011.

Devin Carter led the way for the Friars with 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a steal. Davonte Gaines added 18 points while preseason All Big-East forward Bryce Hopkins chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds. His second-half dunk in traffic off a no-look pass from freshman guard Garwey Dual sent the home Providence crowd into a frenzy.

Kolek was Marquette's best hope of keeping things close with a 21-point, nine-rebound, five-assist effort while shooting 7 of 15 from the field. Kam Jones was the only other Marquette player to hit more than two field goals on a 5-of-14 shooting night en route to 13 points. The Golden Eagles shot 32.1% from the floor and 20% (4 of 20) from 3-point distance. It was an uncharacteristic night from a Marquette team that entered Tuesday shooting 48.9% for the season.

Providence, meanwhile, shot 43.1% from the floor and 34.4% (11 of 32) from behind the arc while winning the rebounding battle, 32-27. The Friaris improved to 10-2 with the win while gaining an early edge in Big East play over the conference favorite Golden Eagles. Marquette dropped to 9-3 after previous losses to No. 2 Purdue and then-unranked Wisconsin.