Oklahoma State safety Trey Rucker forced a fumble to get the Cowboys to the Big 12 title game.

Rucker stripped the ball from BYU tight end Isaac Rex to preserve a 40-34 win for the No. 20 Cowboys and get them a matchup with No. 7 Texas in the Dec. 2 championship game.

OSU’s win came after the Cowboys overcame an 18-point second-half deficit before BYU forced overtime with a field goal as the fourth quarter ended. Running back Ollie Gordon scored twice in overtime and had five touchdowns overall.