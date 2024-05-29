Nikki Haley writes 'finish them' on Israeli artillery shell: A look at her trip to Israel and her past comments on the war in Gaza

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley wrote “Finish them!” on an Israeli military artillery shell during a visit to Israel over Memorial Day weekend.
That same weekend, Israel launched airstrikes near Rafah, the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip where since the start of the war eight months ago.
Haley, who lost the bid for the 2024 Republican nomination to former President Donald Trump, was touring a community that Hamas militants attacked on Oct. 7. She was visiting less than 24 hours after an Israeli strike killed 45 Palestinians at an encampment for people displaced by war.
On the artillery shell, she added, “America ♥️ Israel!” and signed her name alongside her note.
“Finish Them, America ♥️ Israel Always!”— Team Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaleyHQ) May 28, 2024
Message from @NikkiHaley, written on an Israeli missile intended for Hamas. pic.twitter.com/DgPQYNvkWM
Danny Danon, former Israeli ambassador to the U.N. and a current member of the Israeli Parliament, originally of him and Haley signing the shells with the caption "Finish them!" and said the Israeli Defense Forces "can win!"
⏪ Haley’s past comments on Israel and Hamas
It's not the first time Haley has shared this message. , Haley called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "finish them," referring to Hamas.
“Finish them. Hamas did this, you know Iran is behind it, finish them,” she said. “They should have hell to pay for what they’ve just done.”
As U.N. ambassador in 2018, Haley, alongside Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, pushed for the U.S. to for an agency that assisted millions of Palestinian refugees.
📰 Haley doubles down in an interview with popular Israeli newspaper
was published in the Israel Hayom newspaper on May 28. The paper is the country's daily publication and is , who is married to .
In the interview, Haley called "on Israel to ignore the restrictions imposed by President Biden regarding the war in Gaza" and to "continue" fighting "until Hamas is eliminated." in early May that the U.S. would withhold military assistance if Israel launches an attack on Rafah.
“Israel, they’re the good guys,” Haley said. “And you know what I want Israelis to know? You’re doing the right thing. Don’t let anybody make you feel wrong.”
Haley added that the U.S. should continue to support Israel unconditionally and said the nation had done nothing wrong since Hamas attacked on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people. As of May 20, the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry estimates have been killed since Oct. 7.