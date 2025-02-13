Nick Pivetta joins Padres on 4-year, $55 million deal: Report

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

After a quiet winter, the San Diego Padres made a significant move at the beginning of spring training.

Free agent starting pitcher Nick Pivetta has agreed to a four-year, $55 million contract with San Diego, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal reportedly contains opt-outs after its second and third season.

This article will be updated with more information.

