NFLPA report cards: Rankings for all 32 teams

The NFLPA's annual player survey reports were unveiled on Wednesday. Teams were graded based on player satisfaction in several specific categories, including travel accommodations, treatment of families, food and nutrition, locker room condition and coaches and ownership. The NFLPA then ranked each franchise from 1-to-32 overall and in each category.

Yahoo Sports' NFLPA report cards coverage:

Here are the 32 report cards with the franchises, listed alphabetically.

Arizona Cardinals

Overall ranking: 32nd

Cardinals players graded nearly every team facility poorly due to some combination of inadequate size to bad condition. They also say the food options are insufficient and they'd like family members to get sideline passes before games. Michael Bidwill is one of the worst-rated owners in the NFL due to his perceived lack of willingness to invest in facilities.

Atlanta Falcons

Overall ranking: 3rd

The Falcons made a massive leap from 25th in last year's report. That jump can be largely attributed to major upgrades to facilities this past offseason, leading to high grades in locker room, weight room and the food and nutrition program. First-year head coach Raheem Morris was also highly praised for his leadership and efficiency with players' time.

Baltimore Ravens

Overall ranking: 13th

No major weaknesses popped up for the Ravens in player surveys, with head coach John Harbaugh and owner Steve Bisciotti earning positive feedback. Players did call out a cramped locker room and the need for improved communication with families.

Buffalo Bills

Overall ranking: 23rd

Players aren't happy with the team's travel accommodations for away games, giving the team an F- in that category, while also saying the training/physical therapy staff is inadequate. The good news is the weight room and head coach Sean McDermott received high marks

Carolina Panthers

Overall ranking: 25th

The biggest areas dragging the Panthers' ranking down are uncomfortable travel conditions and poor perception of owner David Tepper. Players were moved to economy seats on flights this season, while coaches get first-class spots, and surveys continue to dock Tepper because of the team's shift from real grass to a turf field a few years ago.

Chicago Bears

Overall ranking: 14th

Players were happy with the locker room and most of the facilities and team staff. The overall grade was most dragged down by the poor perception of former head coach Matt Eberflus, who ranked dead last among NFL coaches in this year's report. He was fired after player surveys were completed, so new head coach Ben Johnson has a chance to improve that quickly.

Cincinnati Bengals

Overall ranking: 24th

The biggest pain point for players is insufficient care for families, as the Bengals are one of three NFL teams to not provide game-day daycare for kids and one of only 10 teams without a family room. Players also graded the team poorly for falling short on meals and failing to staff a full-time nutritionist. The team got high marks for the new locker room and the leadership of head coach Zac Taylor.

Cleveland Browns

Overall ranking: 30th

The team continues to grade out near the bottom of the league for a small locker room, understaffed training room and the lack of a family room during home games. Players also didn't speak highly of head coach Kevin Stefanski, saying he's only moderately receptive to locker room feedback. However, players are highly satisfied with a brand new weight room.

Dallas Cowboys

Overall ranking: 10th

The locker room and facilities received high marks, as usual, and the Cowboys have a strong reputation for caring for player families. Curiously, former head coach Mike McCarthy was praised for his strong leadership before the team parted with him. Players did call out the team's lacking training staff.

Denver Broncos

Overall ranking: 17th

While the team received an F for an undersized locker room, there is a plan in place to build a new practice facility in the coming years. That commitment has players very happy with the new Walton-Penner ownership group.

Detroit Lions

Overall ranking: 9th

The Lions continue to climb in the rankings due to marked improvements in the dining options and sterling reviews for head coach Dan Campbell. Players would, however, like to see updates to an aging locker room.

Green Bay Packers

Overall ranking: 7th

Player didn't have any major complaints with the team, praising most of the facilities and the dining/nutrition program as well as the leadership of head coach Matt LaFleur and president/CEO Mark Murphy. The surveys did say the Packers could stand to upgrade the locker room.

Houston Texans

Overall ranking: 6th

Good leadership and good food put the Texans near the top of the league in player satisfaction. Head coach DeMeco Ryans and owner Cal McNair both received high grades, as did the team's food and nutrition program. Overall, there weren't any significant weaknesses to call out.

Indianapolis Colts

Overall ranking: 19th

While head coach Shane Steichen and new strength coach Mike Minnis received positive feedback, players called out the team's lacking food options and cramped team plane for away games.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Overall ranking: 18th

The Jaguars saw one of the steepest declines in player satisfaction from 2024, when it ranked fifth in the NFL. A lot of that can be attributed to issues with former head coach Doug Pederson, who has since been fired. Players also gave the team an F for treatment of families, calling out the need for a family room during games to allow loved ones to escape the Jacksonville heat. The team graded out well for improved facilities and locker room.

Kansas City Chiefs

Overall ranking: 26th

Despite all the winning on the field, the Chiefs continue to land near the bottom of the league in player surveys. A cramped locker room and outdated training facilities continue to hurt the grades, though it's notable the team improved its family rating by introducing daycare during games and increased its nutrition program by hiring a full-time dietician.

Las Vegas Raiders

Overall ranking: 4th

A new team facility received high marks across the board, as did owner Mark Davis. Players didn't always feel previous head coach Antonio Pierce was efficient with their time, but Pete Carroll is the man in charge now.

Los Angeles Chargers

Overall ranking: 5th

The Chargers vaulted up the rankings after opening a new training facility this past season. The locker room, training staff and food all graded highly. Players did, however, call out cramped team flights and ranked head coach Jim Harbaugh dead last in the league in efficiency with their time.

Los Angeles Rams

Overall ranking: 21st

As the Rams have moved around to various temporary practice facilities since their move to Los Angeles, players continue to call for improvement in the locker room and training room. The Rams are also one of two NFL teams to charge players for child daycare during home games. On the other hand, players continue to be happy with head coach Sean McVay and his staff.

Miami Dolphins

Overall ranking: 1st

Then Dolphins earn the top ranking in player satisfaction for the second straight year. Everything from team facilities, people in the building and owner Stephen Ross received A grades across the board. The report also mentions a newly renovated locker room at Hard Rock Stadium as a positive.

Minnesota Vikings

Overall ranking: 2nd

The Vikings were also ranked second in last year's report card, thanks to high-end facilities, including a sizable locker room and a strong food program. Players also say the team actually improved its training staff from a year earlier, rising from a B to an A in that category.

New England Patriots

Overall ranking: 31st

Problems with and outdated locker room, weight room and travel accommodations persist for the Patriots, with players calling out the team plane specifically. They say the plane is too small, doesn't offer Wi-Fi and the seats still, stunningly, have ashtrays in the armrests. However, it's worth noting the team expects a new $50 million facility to be completed in 2026. That will presumably improve many of these issues.

New Orleans Saints

Overall ranking: 12th

Most of the facilities and staff are graded highly, outside of a lacking dining area. The Saints are one of two NFL teams to not provide three meals per day to players. And former head coach Dennis Allen also dragged the team's grade down, so it's probably a good thing he's been replaced by Kellen Moore.

New York Giants

Overall ranking: 20th

An aging locker room and lacking hot tub and cold tub space contributed to the Giant's year-over-year drop from eighth to 20th in the league. Players also want the team to more actively engage with family members. On the positive side, players praised the team's strength coaches.

New York Jets

Overall ranking: 29th

The Jets dropped from 21st to 29th in the league in the last year, with players saying the food selection and quality at team facilities is lacking and the locker room is cramped and worn down. Players were particularly unhappy with owner Woody Johnson for his lack of investment in facilities and for creating a negative culture.

Philadelphia Eagles

Overall ranking: 22nd

Across the board, players called out the lack of space in team facilities, from the locker room to the dining area to team flights. The team also doesn't provide daycare during games, a rarity among NFL teams. But players say they're optimistic improvements will be made by receptive ownership.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Overall ranking: 28th

While the team received poor grades for a worn-down locker room and an inadequate training staff, it did improve its family grade from F- to C- by introducing game-day care this past year. And head coach Mike Tomlin was highly graded for developing a strong team culture.

San Francisco 49ers

Overall ranking: 8th

Players gave the 49ers positive feedback in just about every category, from team facilities, dining and a strong culture created by coaching and ownership. The biggest complaint was about the team charging for child day care during home games, which is something only one other NFL team does.

Seattle Seahawks

Overall ranking: 15th

While players want some improvements to the training facilities, there weren't any major complaints across the board. The team announced upcoming renovations to the training and tub room, which should boost the ranking going forward.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Overall ranking: 27th

The Bucs' grade was hurt by a lackluster locker room, which players complain suffers from consistent plumbing issues and bad smells. The team was also docked for poor food quality and lack of variety. Players did praise most of the staff, including head coach Todd Bowles.

Tennessee Titans

Overall ranking: 16th

The Titans made significant improvements in treatment of families, going from a D+ last year to B+ this time around. And players were given the better seats on team flights this past season, a course reversal from previous years. The team didn't grade out well on a cramped locker room.

Washington Commanders

Overall ranking: 11th

The Commanders made a massive leap from dead last in player satisfaction the last two years to 11th, a credit to new owner Josh Harris taking over for the much-maligned Dan Snyder. Players reported significant improvement in the food program, treatment of families and comfort during team travel. On the other hand, the locker room and facilities remain worn down and outdated.