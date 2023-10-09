NFL Week 5 Monday Night Football live tracker: Davante Adams takes on former team as Raiders play Packers

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs next to Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) after a catch during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis/AP)

Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams has some extra motivation heading into Week 5. Adams, who was traded away from the Green Bay Packers prior to the 2022 season, will take on his former team for the first time Monday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Adams developed into arguably the best receiver in the NFL with the Packers. He lost none of that ability upon being traded to the Raiders, and remains a major threat every time he takes the field.

The Packers have undoubtedly missed Adams' presence. He's not a player who can be easily replaced. Instead of spending in free agency, the Packers are trying to develop young receivers to eventually grow into a No. 1 role. Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed have all had moments of electric play, though still need a lot of development to come close to Adams.

