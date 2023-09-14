NFL Week 2 Thursday Night Football: Vikings look to bounce back in tough matchup with Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Minnesota Vikings MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 10: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings catches a pass in the second quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) (David Berding/Getty Images)

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The first week of the NFL season can be humbling. After winning 13 games last season, the Minnesota Vikings are heading into Week 2 with a record of 0-1. The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a win in Week 1, but didn't look nearly as dominant on offense in the victory.

Week 2 provides fans with an opportunity to get some answers. Are the Vikings truly a one-year wonder after winning 11 one-score games last season? Are the Eagles bound for a Super Bowl hangover after scoring just one offensive touchdown in a win over the New England Patriots?

Follow along as Yahoo Sports keeps you up to date on the latest, news, injuries and scores as the Eagles take on the Vikings in Week 2.

