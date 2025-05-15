NFL teams to discuss players' participation in flag football at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

Feb 3, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell looks on before a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LIX at New Orleans Saints Locker Room. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL teams will discuss a resolution to allow players' participation in flag football at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles next week.

On Thursday, the NFL announced that the resolution would be addressed during next week's spring league meeting in Minnesota. A resolution document released by the league lists conditions for participating players, including salary cap credit and injury protection.

The resolution also discusses how, if approved, NFL players' participation would help the growth of flag football and increase league interest.

The resolution to be discussed 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/tvpjnUsjdZ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 15, 2025

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, NFL player participation in the Games would not conflict much with the NFL season, as flag football events are scheduled for July 14 through July 30. The Gold Medal game would be the same week that teams report to training camp.

This breaking news story will be updated.