NFL injury tracker Week 17: Trevor Lawrence dealing with shoulder sprain; Ja'Marr Chase back at practice

Trevor Lawrence was supposed to participate in Thursday's Jacksonville Jaguars practice in a limited capacity, but ended up not showing up on the field.
It was the second straight day the Jaguars quarterback did not take part in practice as he deals with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. Lawrence suffered the injury Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter when he extended himself to dive for a first down on fourth-and-1.
"When I landed, I knew something was off," Lawrence said this week. "And the next play, it kind of hurts to throw. I wanted to finish the drive out, and we were able to get some points, and then on the 2-point [conversion attempt] could tell by the way I threw it, I couldn't really get my shoulder up good enough to really keep playing.
"I would've loved to have stayed in, but just kind of hurting everybody at that point if I do, so they made the call to just take a seat the rest of the night."
Should he not be able to go Sunday against the Carolina Panthers it will be C.J. Beathard under center.
Chase back at practice, sends digs at Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was a limited participant in practice on Thursday, his first action since suffering a right shoulder injury on Dec. 16. While he was back on the field, he said his status remains up in the air and the final decision on whether he plays will be up to him.
Chase also spent Thursday stirring the pot ahead of the Bengals' Week 17 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
"I know what I see on paper. I know what I see in game," Chase said. "That's why they double everybody. 'Cause they can't do it one on one.
"The best player on their team is [cornerback L'Jarius] Sneed. That's a fact. Everybody knows that. That's why they double everything they see. ... They know I'm good. They know how to play us. It's not like they've got a superstar on their defense."
As it stands, the Chiefs are one game ahead of the Bengals in the AFC playoff race. An already meaningful match up had some spice added to it, thanks to Chase.
"I'm just adding fire to the fuel right now," Chase added. "They're gonna take this, run with it. Hope they put it in their locker."
LIONS
CB Cam Sutton (toe): questionable
DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (pectoral): OUT
LB James Houston (ankle): OUT
TE Brock Wright (hip): OUT
COWBOYS
DE Viliami Fehoko Jr. (knee): questionable
T Tyron Smith (back): questionable
RB Rico Dowdle (ankle): OUT
DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle): OUT
DOLPHINS
RB De'Von Achane (toe): limited
T Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back): limited
WR Robbie Chosen (concussion): limited
OL Lester Cotton (hip): limited
OL Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle): limited
WR Tyreek Hill (ankle): limited
S Jevon Holland (knees): limited
CB Xavien Howard (hip/thumb): limited
OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): limited
OL Austin Jackson (oblique): limited
QB Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb/quad): limited
LB Andrew Van Ginkel (wrist): limited
RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle): DNP
WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle): DNP
RAVENS
S Kyle Hamilton (knee): limited
CB Arthur Maulet (knee): limited
G/T Patrick Mekan (concussion): limited
P Jordan Stout (back): limited
G Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad): limited
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion): DNP
WR Zay Flowers (calf): DNP
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder): DNP
CB Brandon Stephens (ankle): DNP
PATRIOTS
DL Christian Barnmore (knee): limited
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee): limited
DB Myles Bryant (chest): limited
TE Hunter Henry (knee): limited
LB Anfernee Jennings (knee): limited
CB Jonathan Jones (knee): limited
SpT Matthew Slater (hamstring): limited
CB Shaun Wade (hip): limited
OT Trent Brown (illness): DNP
RB Ezekiel Elliott (illness): DNP
S Jalen Mills (concussion): DNP
S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring): DNP
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle): DNP
BILLS
LB Terrel Bernard (ankle): limited
DE A.J. Epenesa (rib): limited
S Damar Hamlin (shoulder): limited
S Micah Hyde (neck stinger): limited
RB Ty Johnson (shoulder): limited
DE Shaq Lawson (illness): DNP
FALCONS
OL Chris Lindstrom (ankle): limited
DL David Onyemata (ankle): limited
OL Drew Dalman (ankle): limited
OL Jake Matthews (knee): limited
OL Kalen McGary (knee): limited
LB Lorenzo Carter (neck): limited
QB Taylor Heinicke (ankle): limited
BEARS
OL Lucas Patrick (knee): limited
TE Cole Kmet (knee): DNP
WR Darnell Mooney (concussion): DNP
TITANS
G Daniel Brunskill (ankle): limited
DL Marlon Davidson (groin): limited
CB Caleb Farley (back): limited
WR Chris Moore (ribs): limited
OLD Caleb Murphy (shoulder): limited
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hip): limited
WR Colton Dowell (hip): limited
C Aaron Brewer (knee/ankle): DNP
TEXANS
G Shaq Mason (calf): limited
WR Noah Brown (knee): limited
LB Blake Cashman (hamstring): limited
LB Denzel Perryman (ankle): limited
DE Will Anderson (ankle): DNP
DT Maliek Collins (hip): DNP
DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle): DNP
CB Steven Nelson (foot/hamstring/hand): DNP
DT Sheldon Rankins (ankle): DNP
RAIDERS
DE Maxx Crosby (knee): limited
T Jermaine Eluemunor (knee): limited
C Andre James (ankle): limited
DE Malcolm Koonce (ribs): limited
T Kolton Miller (shoulder): limited
WR DJ Turner (shoulder): limited
RB Josh Jacobs (quad): DNP
TE Michael Mayer (toe): DNP
COLTS
RB Zack Moss (forearm): limited
LB Segun Olubi (hip): limited
LB Cameron McGrone (illness): DNP
WR D.J. Montgomery (groin): DNP
PANTHERS
OT Ikem Ekwonu (foot): limited
LB Frankie Luvu (quad): limited
RB Chuba Hubbard (hamstring): limited
LB Marquis Haynes (back): limited
OT Taylor Moton (rest/knee): limited
CB Troy Hill (concussion): DNP
CB Jaycee Horn (toe): DNP
JAGUARS
CB Tyson Campbell (finger): limited
FS Andre Cisco (groin): limited
G Ezra Cleveland (knee): limited
WR Zay Jones (hamstring): limited
OT Walker Little (hamstring): limited
OT Cam Robinson (knee): limited
TE Brenton Strange (foot): limited
QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder): DNP
RAMS
OL Joe Noteboom (foot): limited
DB Tre Tomlinson (hamstring): DNP
GIANTS
DB Deonte Banks (shoulder): limited
TE Lawrence Cager (groin): limited
DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring): limited
A'Shawn Robinson (back): limited
DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (knee): limited
P Jamie Gillan (left groin/left knee): limited
OL Justin Pugh (elbow/back): limited
CARDINALS
LB Zaven Collins (ankle): limited
S Andre Chachere (shoulder): limited
LB Victor Dimukeje (foot): limited
DL Leki Fotu (hand): limited
LB Owen Pappoe (ankle): limited
CB Bobby Price (quad): limited
DL Kevin Strong (knee): limited
CB Garrett Williams (knee): limited
EAGLES
LB Zach Cunningham (knee): limited
LB Nicholas Morrow (abdomen): limited
CB Darius Slay (knee): DNP
SAINTS
S Jordan Howden (illness): limited
DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): limited
DE Cameron Jordan (ankle): limited
C Erik McCoy (foot): limited
RB Kendre Miller (ankle): limited
WR Chris Olave (ankle): limited
DE Payton Turner (toe): limited
S Lonnie Johnson (knee): DNP
T Tyan Ramczyl (knee): DNP
BUCCANEERS
OLB Shaquil Barrett (groin): DNP
CB Carlton Davis (concussion): DNP
TE Ko Kieft (shoulder): DNP
WR Chris Godwin (knee/rest): DNP
49ERS
LB Oren Burks (knee): limited
DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring): limited
WR Deebo Samuel (neck): limited
CB Ambry Thomas (knee/hand): limited
T Trent Williams (groin): limited
DT Arik Armstead (foot/knee): DNP
G Aaron Banks (toe): DNP
S Ji'Ayir Brown (knee): DNP
TE Ross Dwelley (ankle): DNP
WR Jauan Jennings (concussion): DNP
RB Jordan Mason (illness): DNP
T Jaylon Moore (concussion): DNP
COMMANDERS
DT John Ridgeway (foot): limited
RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring): limited
T Andrew Wylie (elbow): limited
S Percy Butler (wrist): DNP
CB Kendall Fuller (knee): DNP
C Tyler Larsen (knee): DNP
T Charles Leno Jr. (calf): DNP
DE James Smith-Williams (illness): DNP
CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion): DNP
STEELERS
QB Kenny Pickett (ankle): limited
RB Najee Harris (knee): limited
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee): DNP
LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral): DNP
SEAHAWKS
G Anthony Bradford (elbow): limited
S Jamal Adams (knee): limited
CB Devon Witherspoon (hip): limited
WR Dee Eskridge (ribs): DNP
T Jason Peters (foot): DNP
RB Kenneth Walker III (shoulder/illness): DNP
LB Nick Bellore (knee): DNP
LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle): DNP
DE Mario Edwards (knee): DNP
DE Dre'Mont Jones (shoulder): DNP
WR DK Metcalf (back): DNP
CHARGERS
OLB Joey Bosa (foot): limited
DB Deane Leonard (heel): limited
T Trey Pipkins III (wrist): limited
TE Nick Vannett (back): limited
DL Nick Williams (shoulder): limited
WR Keenan Allen (heel): DNP
LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder): DNP
WR Joshua Palmer (concussion): DNP
BRONCOS
WR Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring): limited
OLB Baron Browning (concussion): DNP
TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot): DNP
S Justin Simmons (illness): DNP
WR Courtland Sutton (concussion): DNP
RB Dwayne Washington (illness): DNP
BENGALS
WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder): limited
CB Jalen Davis (groin): limited
TE Mitchell Wilcox (foot): limited
CHIEFS
G Trey Smith (ankle/knee): limited
CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf): DNP
RB Isiah Pacheco (concussion/shoulder): DNP
T Donovan Smith (neck): DNP
WR Kadarius Toney (hip): DNP
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness): DNP
PACKERS
RB AJ Dillon (thumb): limited
G/T Elgton Jenkins (shoulder/knee): limited
RB Aaron Jones (knee/finger): limited
TE Luke Musgrave (kidney): limited
S Jonathan Owens (knee): limited
WR Jayden Reed (toe/chest): limited
CB Robert Rochell (neck): limited
S Darnell Savage (shoulder): limited
LB Quay Walker (shoulder): limited
LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): DNP
WR Christian Watson (hamstring): DNP
WR Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle): DNP
DL T.J. Slaton (knee/foot): DNP
VIKINGS
WR Jordan Addison (ankle): limited
CB Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder/illness): limited
DT Sheldon Day (ankle): limited
LB Troy Dye (wrist): limited
RB Alexander Mattison (ankle): limited
S Theo Jackson (toe): DNP
CB Byron Murphy Jr. (knee): DNP
WR Jalen Nailor (concussion): DNP
DT Jaquelin Roy (ankle): DNP