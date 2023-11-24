NFL injury tracker Week 12: Achane not expected to play for Dolphins; Jefferson, Kupp limited at practice

NFL: NOV 19 Raiders at Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 19: Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) enters the field during pregame introductions during the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's Thanksgiving weekend, which means lots of early football and a new Black Friday game this year. The NFL kicked things off on Thursday and we saw the Green Bay Packers take down the Detroit Lions; the Dallas Cowboys blow out the Washington Commanders; and the San Francisco 49ers top the Seattle Seahawks.

Friday afternoon will see the New York Jets turn to Tim Boyle at quarterback as Zach Wilson gets dropped to the third string role. They will take on the Miami Dolphins, who may not have De'Von Achane as he deals with a knee injury. The running back missed four games before returning last week, but he exited the game after aggravating the injury. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that Achane is not expected to play.

Will this be the week Justin Jefferson returns for the Minnesota Vikings? The wide receiver was limited at practice Thursday but he has said he will be the one who makes the decision when he feels 100 percent. Oh, and he does not care about your fantasy team issues.

Another receiver who may not be ready to play just yet is Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals. He has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury and did not practice Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Rams had pegged wide receiver Cooper Kupp as "day-to-day" on Monday after he suffered a lateral ankle sprain in Week 12. He did not practice on Wednesday but was on the field in a limited capacity on Thursday. Sounds like that one could end up as a game-time decision.

Here is the rest of the Week 12 injury report.

DOLPHINS

RB De'Von Achane (knee): questionable

T Terron Armstead (knee): questionable

WR Chase Claypool (knee): questionable

G Lester Cotton (hip): questionable

OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): questionable

FB Alec Ingold (foot/ankle): questionable

OL Austin Jackson (oblique): questionable

TE Durham Smythe (ankle): questionable

OL Robert Jones (knee): doubtful

JETS

OL Mekhei Becton (ankle/knee): questionable

OL Duane Brown (hip): questionable

LB Sam Eguavoen (hip): questionable

OL Billy Turner (finger): questionable

TE Kenny Yeboah (hamstring): questionable

DB Michael Carter II (hamstring): doubtful

SAINTS

T Ryan Ramczyk (knee): limited

DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): limited

RB Kendre Miller (ankle): DNP

CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle): DNP

FALCONS

DT David Onyemata (ankle): limited

QB Taylor Heinecke (hamstring): limited

CB Dee Alford (ankle): limited

K Younghoe Koo (back): limited

WR Mack Hollins (ankle): DNP

STEELERS

DT Cam Heyward (groin): limited

DT Montravius Adams (ankle): limited

WR George Pickens (shin): limited

CB James Pierre (Shoulder): limited

LB Nick Herbig (hamstring): limited

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring): DNP

BENGALS

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee): limited

DT B.J. Hill (knee): limited

DE Sam Hubbard (ankle: limited

OT D'Ante Smith (knee): limited

WR Tee Higgins (hamstring): DNP

CB Cam Taylor-Britt (quad): DNP

JAGUARS

WR Zay Jones (knee): limited

DL Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle): limited

CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring): DNP

TEXANS

WR Noah Brown (knee): DNP

LB Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand): DNP

QB Case Keenum (calf): DNP

S Jimmie Ward (hamstring): DNP

BUCCANEERS

CB Carlton Davis (hip): limited

WR Chris Godwin (knee/elbow): limited

C Robert Hainsey (knee): limited

LB Lavonte David (groin): DNP

CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot): DNP

LB Devin White (foot): DNP

COLTS

CB JuJu Brents (quad): DNP

TE Drew Ogletree (foot): DNP

LB Grant Stuard (illness): DNP

PATRIOTS

DL Christian Barmore (knee): limited

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring): limited

OL Trent Brown (ankle): limited

CB Myles Bryant (chest): limited

CB Jonathan Jones (knee): limited

WR DeVante Parker (concussion): limited

OL Riley Reiff (knee): limited

SpT Matthew Slater (ankle): limited

DL Deatrich Wise (shoulder): limited

GIANTS

DB Tre Hawkins (shoulder): limited

LB Bobby Okereke (hip/rib): limited

DL A'Shawn Robinson (back): limited

WR Darius Slayton (neck): limited

DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring): DNP

OL Evan Neal (ankle): DNP

PANTHERS

S Jeremy Chinn (quad): limited

S Sam Franklin (quad): limited

CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring): limited

OLB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring): limited

TE Hayden Hurst (concussion): DNP

TITANS

S Terrell Edmunds (shoulder): limited

WR Treylon Burkes (concussion): DNP

LB Luke Gifford (shin): DNP

T Chris Hubbard (biceps): DNP

RAMS

WR Cooper Kupp (ankle): limited

DT Larrell Murchison (knee): limited

C Coleman Shelton (ankle): limited

G Kevin Dotson (shoulder): limited

WR Ben Skowronek (hip): limited

S Quentin Lake (hamstring): DNP

CARDINALS

S Joey Blount (knee): limited

RB Emari Demarcado (toe): limited

DL Jonathan Ledbetter (shoulder): limited

WR Zach Pascal (hamstring): limited

CB Antonio Hamilton (groin): DNP

DL Kevin Strong (knee): DNP

WR Michael Wilson (shoulder): DNP

WR Marquise Brown (heel): DNP

BROWNS

S Grant Delpit (thigh): limited

CB Grant Newsome (calf): limited

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (groin): limited

S Juan Thornhill (calf): limited

WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion): DNP

LB Anthony Walker (hamstring): DNP

CB Denzel Ward (shoulder): DNP

BRONCOS

S P.J. Locke (ankle): limited

DT D.J. Jones (knee): limited

CHIEFS

RB Jerick McKinnon (groin): limited

WR Mecole Hardman (thumb): DNP

RAIDERS

S Marcus Epps (neck): limited

CB Jack Jones (knee/hip): limited

T Kolton Miller (shoulder): limited

S Tre'von Moehrig (back): limited

LB Robert Spillane (ankle): limited

DE Maxx Crosby (knee): DNP

BILLS

S Micah Hyde (neck/stinger): limited

CB Taron Johnson (concussion): limited

DB Cam Lewis (shoulder): limited

S Taylor Rapp (neck): limited

CB Dane Jackson (concussion): DNP

EAGLES

WR A.J. Brown (thigh): limited

RB D'Andre Swift (ankle): limited

WR Quez Watkins (hamstring): limited

DE Derek Barnett (personal): DNP

TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle): DNP

S Justin Evans (knee): DNP

TE Dallas Goedert (forearm): DNP

DT Milton Williams (concussion): DNP

RAVENS

WR Odell Beckham, Jr. (shoulder): limited

CB Marlon Humphrey (calf): limited

TE Mark Andrews (ankle): DNP

WR Zay Flowers (hip): DNP

LB Trenton Simpson (concussion): DNP

CHARGERS

TE Gerald Everett (chest): limited

WR Jalen Guyton (groin): limited

S J.T. Woods (illness): limited

TE Nick Vannett (concussion): DNP

BEARS

OL Larry Borom (illness): DNP

RB D'onta Foreman (ankle/shin): DNP

OL Lucas Patrick (back): DNP

LB Noah Sewell (knee): DNP

VIKINGS

CB Akayleb Evans (calf): limited

TE T.J. Hockenson (ribs): limited

WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring): limited