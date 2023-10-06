NFL inactives tracker Week 5: Cooper Kupp, Von Miller expected to return

Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 25: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior to at Paycor Stadium on September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears doubled up the Washington Commanders, 40-20, to begin Week 5 of the NFL season on "Thursday Night Football." Chase Claypool was ruled out before the game after Bears general manager Ryan Poles said the wide receiver's time in Chicago was over. Sure enough, Claypool is now a member of the Miami Dolphins after a Friday trade.

Week 5 will see another game in London with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the likely return of Von Miller.

Miller told reporters this week that there is a "94.5 percent" chance that he will make his season debut in London. He has missed the first four games of the season as he's been working his way back from a torn ACL suffered last November.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott has already ruled out Greg Rousseau with a foot injury.

In other returns, the Los Angeles Rams expect Cooper Kupp to be back as they face the Philadelphia Eagles. A hamstring injury kept the wide receiver out this season but he returned to practice on Thursday.

Week 5 Inactives

Jaguars

WR Jamal Agnew (quad): limited

WR Zay Jones (knee): limited

WR Parker Washington (knee): doubtful

Bills

DE Greg Rousseau (foot): out

CB Tre'Davious White (Achilles): out

LB Von Miller (Achilles): limited

TE Dawson Knox (quad): limited

RB Damien Harris (neck): limited

Saints

QB Derek Carr (shoulder): limited

TE Juwan Johnson (calf): did not practice

S Lonnie Johnson (hamstring): did not practice

G Andrus Peat (concussion): did not practice

DT Bryan Bresee (illness): did not practice

Patriots

CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder): out

DE Matthew Judon (elbow): out

RB Ty Montgomery (illness): limited

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh): limited

DL Trey Flowers (foot): limited

Ravens

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle): limited

Steelers

TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring): did not practice

Texans

T Laremy Tunsil (knee): limited

RB Dameon Pierce (knee): limited

Falcons

Giants

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle): limited

TE Daniel Bellinger (knee): limited

RB Gary Brightwell (ankle): limited

T Evan Neal (hand/ankle) limited

WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee): limited

OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring): doubtful

C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder): doubtful

G Shane Lemieux (groin): doubtful

Dolphins

T Terron Armstead (back, ankle, knee): did not practice

WR Braxton Berrios (knee): limited

OL Lester Cotton (ankle)L limited

OL Robert Jones (knee): limited

Panthers

G Austin Corbett (knee): limited

CB Donte Jackson (shoulder): limited

RB Miles Sanders (groin): limited

DE DeShawn Williams (elbow): limited

S Xavier Woods (hamstring): did not practice

Lions

T Taylor Decker (ankle): limited

CB Emmanuel Mosley (knee/hamstring): limited

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen): did not practice

Titans

WR Treylon Burks (knee): did not practice

Colts

RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle): practiced

DT DeForest Buckner (back): limited

DE Tyquan Lewis (knee): limited

Bengals

OL Orlando Brown (groin): limited

TE Irv Smith (hamstring): limited

WR Tee Higgins (ribs): did not practice

CB Cam Taylor-Britt (concussion): did not practice

Cardinals

RB Keaontay Ingram (neck): limited

Eagles

WR Britain Covey (concussion): limited

Rams

RB Kyren Williams (hip): limited

WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring): limited

Chiefs

LB Nick Bolton (ankle): limited

Vikings

LB Brian Asamoah (toe): limited

S Lewis Cline (hamstring): limited

DE Marcus Davenport (ankle): limited

S Josh Metellus (shoulder): limited

Jets

CB DJ Reed (concussion): out

CB Brandin Echols (hamstring): out

T Mekhi Becton (knee) limited

Broncos

LB Baron Browning (knee): limited

LB Frank Clark (hip): limited

S Justin Simmons (hip): limited

RB Javonte Williams (quad): limited

Cowboys

S Malik Hooker (shoulder): limited

LB Micah Parsons (knee): limited

49ers

LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle): limited

WR Deebo Samuel (knee): limited

CB Charvarius Ward (heel): limited

Packers

CB Jaire Alexander (back): limited

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): limited

WR Christian Watson (hamstring): limited

Raiders

WR Davante Adams (shoulder): did not practice

DE Maxx Crosby (knee): limited

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion): limited