NFL Free Agency Fallout: What's Aaron Rodgers next move? Is Russ done cooking? | Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz, Frank Schwab and Charles Robinson dive deep into the quarterback carousel on this episode of Inside Coverage. As the landscape of NFL quarterbacks shifts, the trio dissects key movements around the league including the surprising Geno Smith move to the Las Vegas Raiders and Sam Darnold's new chapter with the Seattle Seahawks. They also discuss the future of Aaron Rodgers and why that may spell trouble for Russell Wilson's tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Get insights into the impact of these changes on the players and teams involved, and the potential ripple effects on the upcoming NFL season. Tune in for expert analysis and stay ahead of the game!

(2:05) QB carousel: Where do Rodgers and Russ land?

(19:38) What does Darnold signing mean for Seattle and Minnesota?

(32:14) NFC North teams make big moves

(42:05) What are the Texans doing with their O-Line?

(51:57) Is drafting more important than singing a free agent?

